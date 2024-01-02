Smith to Honor Grandparents with Help from Teammates | FEATURE

There are only a select few on the planet who know what it’s like to be teammates with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Luke Hughes, or Jesper Bratt, and Brendan Smith is one of them.

But now he’s extending the invitation for you all to experience, in some small way, the opportunity to call NHL players your teammates.

On Jan. 7, Smith will be hosting his first Kan Jam in support of the Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation with proceeds donated to The Breast Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical CenterThe event. Spots are almost all filled up, with just three teams left of the 32 team slots, and each team will be paired with a member of the New Jersey Devils, officially making you teammates.

“It's upbeat, it's a great way to chat because you're playing a game, so it's I think that's one of the best parts," Smith said, "And more than anything the event doesn't happen without the guys, so no matter what, for them to be there for me, to support me is huge. And then with that, I feel that it's an exposure that no fans can get, that you can just rub elbows, play a game with them, and a game that like nobody really plays. You're on the same kind of playing level, and you get to hang out with each other and kind of ask questions that you've never been able to ask."