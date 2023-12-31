Devils Lose Lead in 2nd, Game to Bruins | GAME STORY

BOSTON, MA - What started out so well, turned on a dime for the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Nico Hischier opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period and Luke Hughes would double the Devils lead just 1:11 into the second period before the rails seemingly fell off. New Jersey conceded four straight goals to Boston, starting with Jake DeBrusk's goal at 5:35 of the second period. Suddenly behind, and the Bruins building their lead, the Devils struggled to sway any momentum back in their favor in the second period.

David Pastrnak added two goals and Kevin Shattenkirk scored the fourth Bruins goal in the second period, building a Boston lead the Devils could not surmount.

"Frustrated for sure," Nico Hischier said post-game, "Against a team like that, we can’t afford that. They made us pay - big time.”

"I thought in the 2nd we lost a lot of battles," Erik Haula shared, "they were hungrier on the forcheck, they were on our D, we weren't breaking the puck out and we got hemmed and that way they got some opportunities and they capitalized."

The Bruins scored four goals on 11 shots in the 2nd period.

After giving up the four goals, the Devils put together an 18-shot 3rd period in an attempt to fight their way back into this one, but the damage had already been done.

"This should not happen," Hischier added, "This cannot happen and I think in the 2nd period a lot came down to winning our battles."

The Devils have been here before on the second half of a back-to-back, and are now 1-6-1 this season on the second half of back-to-backs.

Shattenkirk added his second of the game, a power play goal at 16:47 of the third, for a 5-2 final score in favor of the home team.