Devils Return Home Looking to Shift Momentum in Game 3 | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are back home for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Hurricanes, aiming to flip the momentum after two losses in Raleigh. Game 3 is set for 8:00 PM ET at Prudential Center.

While the Devils dropped Game 2 by a 3–1 score, they showed significant improvements from the opener. Jesper Bratt scored the game's first goal, and the team executed a tighter, more physical game — holding Carolina to just 28 shots on goal and killing off all three penalties. But once again, special teams were the difference, as the Devils went 0-for-3 on the power play and surrendered a shorthanded goal.

“Five-on-five, I thought we were terrific,” said head coach Sheldon Keefe. “We made good on the adjustments from Game 1. Special teams let us down again, and that’s the difference.”

Thursday’s practice at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House brought some optimism. Jonas Siegenthaler, out since early February, returned to practice for the first time and skated on a pair with Simon Nemec.

“It’s good to have Siegenthaler back. We all loved it,” said captain Nico Hischier. “It’s pretty impressive how much work he put in to be back and in this shape right now.”

Still, his availability for Game 3 is uncertain. Keefe noted that Siegenthaler’s timeline has been accelerated out of necessity, but a final call will come after morning skate if he is cleared.