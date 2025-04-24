Devils Return Home Looking to Shift Momentum in Game 3 | PREVIEW

Scene shifts to Newark as Devils look to build off Game 2 effort

By Sam Kasan and Marc Ciampa, NewJerseyDevils.com

ROUND 1

NEW JERSEY DEVILS vs. CAROLINA HURRICANES

Series: Hurricanes lead 2-0

New Jersey continues postseason action as the scene shifts to Prudential Center. Devils are looking to narrow Carolina's series lead with a win.

You can watch on MSGSN, TBS, TruTV or MAX and listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN, TBS, TruTV, MAX 

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Player Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming after morning skate.
READ MORE

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 11:00 a.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS
GAME STORY

THE SCOOP

The Devils are back home for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Hurricanes, aiming to flip the momentum after two losses in Raleigh. Game 3 is set for 8:00 PM ET at Prudential Center.

While the Devils dropped Game 2 by a 3–1 score, they showed significant improvements from the opener. Jesper Bratt scored the game's first goal, and the team executed a tighter, more physical game — holding Carolina to just 28 shots on goal and killing off all three penalties. But once again, special teams were the difference, as the Devils went 0-for-3 on the power play and surrendered a shorthanded goal.

“Five-on-five, I thought we were terrific,” said head coach Sheldon Keefe. “We made good on the adjustments from Game 1. Special teams let us down again, and that’s the difference.”

Thursday’s practice at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House brought some optimism. Jonas Siegenthaler, out since early February, returned to practice for the first time and skated on a pair with Simon Nemec.

“It’s good to have Siegenthaler back. We all loved it,” said captain Nico Hischier. “It’s pretty impressive how much work he put in to be back and in this shape right now.”

Still, his availability for Game 3 is uncertain. Keefe noted that Siegenthaler’s timeline has been accelerated out of necessity, but a final call will come after morning skate if he is cleared.

Jonas Siegenthaler joined Devils practice for the first time since his Feb. 4 injury.

Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes did not practice and were not on the ice Thursday. Keefe said, “They’re not at a point where we’re comfortable saying they’re playing,” and both will be reassessed on Friday morning. Brett Pesce missed practice for maintenance but is expected to play.

The Devils’ power play remains a focus. They’ve gone 0-for-5 in the series so far, and are facing a Carolina penalty kill that ranked first in the league during the regular season. Getting through the Canes’ aggressive puck pressure will be key.

Off the ice, Devils fans can expect the full playoff atmosphere. Championship Plaza opens at **5:00 PM** with Fan Fest featuring live music, giveaways, and NJ’s Ride esports mobile trailer. Inside the arena, the playoff show includes cryo effects, new video openers, and playoff-themed concessions like tenders served in a goalie mask and beers poured from a hockey stick.

“We’re excited to get home,” said Keefe. “We’ve had success here. We’re going to need our fans, our energy, and our execution to match the moment.”

POST-GAME COLUMN

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes, Lost 1-4
Game 2: Devils at Hurricanes, Lost 1-3
Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils, April 25, 8 p.m. ET
Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils, April 27, 3:30 p.m. ET
Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes, April 29, time TBD*
Game 6: Hurricanes at Devils, May 2, time TBD*
Game 7: Devils at Hurricanes, May 4, time TBD*

*If necessary

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Bratt has been one of the most dangerous Devils through the first two games of the series. He scored the team’s only goal in Game 2 and generated multiple high-danger chances while logging over 21 minutes of ice time. He’s consistently been the team’s most noticeable offensive threat at 5-on-5.

Hurricanes: Logan Stankoven has made a big impact early in the series, scoring twice in Game 1 and playing with pace and confidence. His second-period outburst helped turn the opener in Carolina’s favor, and he’s been a spark plug in the Canes’ top nine.

INJURIES

Devils: Siegenthaler (undisclosed, day-to-day), L.Hughes (undisclosed, questionable), Dillon (undisclosed, questionable), J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR),

Hurricanes: Fast (neck, LTIR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

PLAYOFF STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
HURRICANES
Goals
Bratt & Hischier, 1
Stankoven, 2
Assists
Four Players, 1
Hall & Martinook, 2
Points
Bratt, 2
Martinook, 3

REGULAR-SEASON STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
HURRICANES
Goals
Hischier, 35
Jarvis, 32
Assists
Bratt, 67
Aho, 45
Points
Bratt, 88
Aho, 74

