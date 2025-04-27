Devils on the Brink After Game 4 Loss | GAME STORY

NEWARK, N.J. — In the end, the lead the Devils spotted to the Carolina Hurricanes early in the game was an insurmountable deficit.
The Devils’ comeback in Game 4 fell just short after chipping away at the Hurricanes’ 3-0 lead. New Jersey are now on the brink of elimination after a 5-2 loss and falling behind 3-1 in their First Round series.
Andrei Svechnikov scored in the opening minute of both the first and second periods, and Jaccob Slavin added a first-period goal to extend the Hurricanes' lead.
Nico Hischier and Timo Meier scored in the second period for New Jersey, who brought the score as close at it would get, 3-2, entering the third period.
Jordan Martinook made it a 4-2 game with just over five minutes remaining in regulation and Svechnikov completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal.
The Hurricanes were forced into changing their goaltender, Freddie Andersen, at the 4:19 mark of the second period, after an unintentional collision with Meier injured the Canes netminder. Andersen’s afternoon finished with six saves on seven shots.
Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves on 28 shots.