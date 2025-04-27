Devils on the Brink After Game 4 Loss | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Hurricanes were forced to change their goaltender from Andersen to Pyotr Kochetkov early in the second period after a collision with Timo Meier, who had been pushed into the Hurricanes' netminder. Andersen remained on the ice for a significant amount of time and was assisted by a team trainer before leaving the game.

The game was further delayed after the referees issued Meier a five-minute penalty. This call resulted in a cascade of boos from the crowd, but it allowed the officials to review the play. After briefly reviewing the video, the referees overturned their decision, and Meier was not penalized. The crowd erupted in cheers.

• Managing Carolina's forecheck is one of the most challenging aspects of playing against the Hurricanes. They're relentless and tenacious, much like dogs on a bone, which is exactly how they appeared to start things off in Game 4. The Devils spent a significant portion of the first half of the first period defending in their zone, facing a lopsided giveaway ratio against the Hurricanes. After 20 minutes of play, the Hurricanes had not been the victim of a single giveaway, while the Devils had surrendered nine.

• Cody Glass was the first Devil to beat Freddie Andersen, though the goal did not count. As Glass wired up for his shot, the ref blew the whistle for an offside play.

• The power play continues to elude the Devils. In Game 4, they failed to capitalize on their two opportunities, leaving their series at an astonishing 0-for-12. The Devils finished the regular season with the league's third-ranked power play, but the Hurricanes also boasted the top penalty kill in the league.

• The Devils' blueline continues to take a hit. After playing just six minutes in Game 3 and leaving after the first period, Johnny Kovacevic missed Game 4 with his undisclosed injury. Dennis Cholowski was inserted into the lineup. New Jersey was without three of their top six defensemen. Along with Kovacevic, Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon also sat out with their injuries. Neither Dillon nor Hughes has played since Game 1.