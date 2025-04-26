LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Hurricanes 0 (Game 3)

The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight in Game 3 at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN, TBS, MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

PRE-GAME VIDEOS

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe addresses the team ahead of Game 3 against the Hurricanes

Watch the video shown on the scoreboard during the 2025 Playoffs before the Devils take the ice

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-04-25 at 8.44.52 PM

**END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS:** CAR 4, NJD 8
POWER PLAY: CAR 0/1 , NJD -
HITS: CAR 9, NJD 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: CAR 2, NJD 7
GIVEAWAYS: CAR 3, NJD 4
TAKEAWAYS: CAR 2, NJD 4

MARKSTROM'S FIRST-PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Meier
Haula - Mercer - Bratt
Cotter - Glass - Noesen
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian

Pesce - Hamilton
Dumoulin - Kovacevic
Siegenthaler - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Jarvis - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov
Martinook - Staal - Stankoven
Carrier - Roslovic - Robinson

Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker

Andersen
Kochetkov

DEVILS MINUTE

Keefe is "optimistic" that Jonas Siegenthaler will be able to return to the lineup in Game 3.

