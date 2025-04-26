LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Hurricanes 0 (Game 3)

The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight in Game 3 at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN, TBS, MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight in Game 3 at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN, TBS, MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
**END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS:** CAR 4, NJD 8
POWER PLAY: CAR 0/1 , NJD -
HITS: CAR 9, NJD 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: CAR 2, NJD 7
GIVEAWAYS: CAR 3, NJD 4
TAKEAWAYS: CAR 2, NJD 4
No goals as of yet
Palat - Hischier - Meier
Haula - Mercer - Bratt
Cotter - Glass - Noesen
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian
Pesce - Hamilton
Dumoulin - Kovacevic
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Jarvis - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov
Martinook - Staal - Stankoven
Carrier - Roslovic - Robinson
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Andersen
Kochetkov