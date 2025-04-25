Utica Comets sign Matyas Melovsky | BLOG

2024DevCamp-030
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Utica Comets have signed forward Matyáš Melovský to an AHL contract for the 2025–26 season. The 20-year-old from Uničov, Czechia joins Utica after a standout season in the QMJHL, where he skated for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Melovský recorded an impressive 83 points (26 goals, 57 assists) in 57 regular season games during the 2024–25 campaign. His offensive production and playmaking ability were key contributors to Baie-Comeau’s success. He also added 9 points in 11 playoff games, further cementing his role as a top-line performer.

Originally selected in the sixth round (171st overall) by the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Draft, Melovský brings a well-rounded game to the Comets. The right-shot forward is capable of playing both center and wing and is recognized for his strong vision and two-way awareness.

