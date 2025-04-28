Keefe Speaks Prior to Team Departure for Raleigh | NOTEBOOK

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe held a media availability prior to the team departuring to Raleigh for Game 5.
Read our updates below to get up-to-date on Devils news ahead of the pivotal road matchup.
With all three defensemen still sidelined, Devils focus on execution, composure, and opportunity
Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe held a media availability prior to the team departuring to Raleigh for Game 5.
Read our updates below to get up-to-date on Devils news ahead of the pivotal road matchup.
The Devils will once again be without defensemen Luke Hughes, Brenden Dillon, and Johnathan Kovacevic for Game 5, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed following Monday's off-day media availability. The trio missed Game 4 and remain unavailable for Tuesday's must-win contest in Carolina.
"Those guys are important to us. They make you a better and deeper team," Keefe said. "But as we proved in Game 3, you can overcome that. Even last night, we didn’t have our best game and we were one shot away late into the third period. There’s a path to winning. We just have to stay on it."
Keefe stressed the importance of replicating the formula that brought the Devils success earlier in the series, particularly during their Game 2 performance.
"Getting off to a good start is critical," Keefe said. "At this point, there are no surprises. We know what to expect, we know what's required. It’s about managing their surges, generating our own chances, and capitalizing on them."
He added that special teams remain a focus heading into Game 5: "We’re still waiting for a positive day on special teams. If some of those things start to stack up, we have a chance to overcome the circumstances."
Asked directly about the team's struggling power play, Keefe acknowledged that there are specific adjustments the Devils have identified but declined to reveal details publicly.
"We've looked at everything, we've talked about it, we've met about it," he said. "We think we have a plan. Execution is a whole different thing."
Keefe made it clear that improvement with the man advantage could be a key difference-maker as the series continues.
Facing elimination, Keefe emphasized a "micro" approach — focusing on the next shift, the next period, the next game — rather than worrying about the daunting task of needing three straight wins.
"You can't win the series in one shift or one hockey game," he said. "The only focus should be winning one game and bringing the series back here."
Keefe noted the team gained valuable confidence from its performance in Carolina in Game 2 and will lean on that as they prepare for Game 5.
In Case You Missed It
READ:
GAME STORY: Devils on the Brink After Game 4 Loss
FEATURE: Fantastic Five
COLUMN: 'Don't Be Denied'
WATCH:
REWIND: Just Need One
HIGHLIGHTS: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2