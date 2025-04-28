Keefe Speaks Prior to Team Departure for Raleigh | NOTEBOOK

Focus on the Start and Handling Momentum

Keefe stressed the importance of replicating the formula that brought the Devils success earlier in the series, particularly during their Game 2 performance.

"Getting off to a good start is critical," Keefe said. "At this point, there are no surprises. We know what to expect, we know what's required. It’s about managing their surges, generating our own chances, and capitalizing on them."

He added that special teams remain a focus heading into Game 5: "We’re still waiting for a positive day on special teams. If some of those things start to stack up, we have a chance to overcome the circumstances."

Asked directly about the team's struggling power play, Keefe acknowledged that there are specific adjustments the Devils have identified but declined to reveal details publicly.

"We've looked at everything, we've talked about it, we've met about it," he said. "We think we have a plan. Execution is a whole different thing."

Keefe made it clear that improvement with the man advantage could be a key difference-maker as the series continues.