LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Hurricanes 3 (Game 4)

The Devils face the Hurricanes this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TBS, TruTV, MAX and MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe speaks to the players prior to Game 4 against the Hurricanes.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-04-27 at 3.57.31 PM
Screenshot 2025-04-27 at 4.09.24 PM

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: CAR 8, NJD 4
POWER PLAY: CAR 0/1 , NJD 0/1
HITS: CAR 12, NJD 9
BLOCKED SHOTS: CAR 5, NJD 10
GIVEAWAYS: CAR 1, NJD 9
TAKEAWAYS: CAR 1, NJD 1

MARKSTROM'S TOP FIRST-PERIOD SAVES:

SECOND PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-04-27 at 4.48.49 PM
Screenshot 2025-04-27 at 4.51.59 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Meier
Haula - Mercer - Bratt
Cotter - Glass - Noesen
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian

Dumoulin - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Cholowski - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Jarvis
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Robinson - Jankowski - Stankoven

Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker

Andersen
Kotchetkov

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils will be without Johnny Kovacevic in todays Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

