The National Hockey League has announced the official start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes.

The game will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans in the Devils market can watch the game on MSGSN, while national coverage in the U.S. will be provided by TNT. In Canada, the game will be broadcast on SN360 and TVA Sports.