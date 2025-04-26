Devils Prep for Game 4 | NOTEBOOK

Power Search

The Devils are still searching for answers on the power play. The unit went 0-for-5 in Game 3, including 0-for-2 in overtime. Over the course of the series, the Devils are 0-for-10.

“There are opportunities there, but we haven’t executed or made plays that are available. We have to find ways to do that,” Keefe said. “It’s a big piece is getting out of our heads and executing with the opportunities that are there because there are some.”

The Devils had the NHL’s No. 3-ranked power play and a franchise-best 28.2-percent conversion rate. However, the Devils are also facing the NHL’s No. 1-ranked penalty kill in Carolina. But the Devils still believe in their man-advantage unit.

“Special teams has been one of our best things all season long,” forward Jesper Bratt said. “Just because we haven’t got the puck during this series hasn’t changed our confidence. We’re practicing it, we’re talking about it. We know how to break it down. We just have to execute a little bit better.”

The Devils still need to toe the line between just throwing pucks at the net on the power play and still using their talent to make, setup and finish plays.

“Sometimes you just have to shoot it and get it to the net,” Keefe said. “Other times we have to find a way to make a play. It’s there. It’s difficult to do, but that’s the game.”