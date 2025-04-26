Devils Prep for Game 4 | NOTEBOOK

The Devils did not practice on Saturday.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils did not practice on Saturday.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe
Feature Article: Stay tuned!
Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic left Game 3 after the first period and did not return.
"(Kovacevic) we’re still waiting for the full sense of exactly where he’s at," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He’s getting evaluated today. We haven’t had that come back yet. We’re waiting on that."
Meanwhile, defensemen Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes have been ruled out.
The Devils knew coming into their opening round series against Carolina that the Hurricanes would bring a high pressure forecheck. Of course, one way to combat that is with quick breakout passes. However, that isn’t always possible in the course of events.
Another way the Devils have negated the Hurricanes forecheck and offensive zone pressure is using a high flip just to get the puck out of the zone. It forces the Hurricanes defensemen to quickly retreat into a defensive posture as they go back for the flipped puck in the neutral zone and guard against the forward rush of the Devils forwards.
“It’s a big part of just finding our way through their pressure, minimizing the passes and allowing us to get some speed under the puck and pushing back their defense at the same time, which likes to get on top of you so much,” Keefe said. “That’s been an important theme for us coming into the series. I think we’ve done a good job with it. I think it’s been pretty effective. It’s a matter of recognizing if that is the play or if there is another play available.”
The Devils are still searching for answers on the power play. The unit went 0-for-5 in Game 3, including 0-for-2 in overtime. Over the course of the series, the Devils are 0-for-10.
“There are opportunities there, but we haven’t executed or made plays that are available. We have to find ways to do that,” Keefe said. “It’s a big piece is getting out of our heads and executing with the opportunities that are there because there are some.”
The Devils had the NHL’s No. 3-ranked power play and a franchise-best 28.2-percent conversion rate. However, the Devils are also facing the NHL’s No. 1-ranked penalty kill in Carolina. But the Devils still believe in their man-advantage unit.
“Special teams has been one of our best things all season long,” forward Jesper Bratt said. “Just because we haven’t got the puck during this series hasn’t changed our confidence. We’re practicing it, we’re talking about it. We know how to break it down. We just have to execute a little bit better.”
The Devils still need to toe the line between just throwing pucks at the net on the power play and still using their talent to make, setup and finish plays.
“Sometimes you just have to shoot it and get it to the net,” Keefe said. “Other times we have to find a way to make a play. It’s there. It’s difficult to do, but that’s the game.”
Keefe on Markstrom: "He was very solid. His puck moving was great. Also, he's just a leader for us. It's been that way throughout the series. He's one of the guys speaking up through Game 2 and after Game 2, pushing and challenging the group. He gives the group confidence. And he backs that up with his play."
Meier on being snake-bitten: "All year you go through times where you don't score as much as you want. For me, the win was satisfaction enough. You play to win. If it takes a blocked shot, if it takes a hit, you do whatever it takes. You'd like to score, but we're happy we won the game."
In Case You Missed It
READ:
GAME STORY: Devils Make it a Series
COLUMN: 'Don't Be Denied'
QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 2OT
WATCH:
REWIND: Nemo Sinks the Canes
VICTORY SPEECH: Following Game 3 Win
HIGHLIGHTS: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 2OT
POST-GAME RAWS: Keefe | Markstrom & Nemec | Hischier | Siegenthaler | Dumoulin on MSG | Nemec on MSG