LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4, Hurricanes 4

The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN, TBS and MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 13, CAR 9
POWER PLAY: CAR 0/1 , NJD 0/1
HITS: NJD 15, CAR 13
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, CAR 4
GIVEAWAYS: CAR 10, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: CAR -, NJD -

SECOND PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Meier
Haula - Mercer - Bratt
Cotter - Glass - Noesen
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dumoulin - Pesce
Casey - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Carrier
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Robinson - Jankowski - Stankoven

Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker

Kochetkov
Martin

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils look to stave off elimination tonight against Carolina.

