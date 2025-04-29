LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4, Hurricanes 4

The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN, TBS and MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 13, CAR 9
POWER PLAY: CAR 0/1 , NJD 0/1
HITS: NJD 15, CAR 13
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, CAR 4
GIVEAWAYS: CAR 10, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: CAR -, NJD -
Palat - Hischier - Meier
Haula - Mercer - Bratt
Cotter - Glass - Noesen
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dumoulin - Pesce
Casey - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Svechnikov - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Carrier
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Robinson - Jankowski - Stankoven
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Kochetkov
Martin