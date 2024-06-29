Follow Along on Day Two | DRAFT NOTEBOOK

Son of Former Devil Taken in Round Three

The Devils selected Kasper Pikkarainen 85th overall in the third round. Pikkarainen, a 6'3" and 195-pound right winger from Helsinki, Finland, has shown potential as a power forward with notable physicality and playmaking abilities.

“I’m a big winger that likes to hit and make plays with the puck in the offensive zone,” he said after being chosen by the Devils.

His dad, Ikka Pikkarainen, was drafted by the Devils in the seventh round in 2002 and played 31 games for the team in a career that was mostly spent overseas.

“I was so young, I don’t remember. I just saw a couple of games with my dad but not so much,” said Pikkarainen noting that he lived in New Jersey for a year but it would have been around age four.

Kasper played for TPS in the Liiga and its U20 league, scoring 12 goals and 28 points in 34 games in the U20 league plus seven more points in 12 playoff games. His goal for the coming year is to make the U20 World Championship team for Finland and play the entire year in the Liiga.

“The game is faster and guys are bigger, I like it,” he stated.

Pikkarainen is highly regarded for his vision on the ice and ability to make quick, accurate passes, often finding passing lanes that others might miss. His offensive game is still developing, but he has demonstrated flashes of high-end skill, particularly in tighter spaces where his size and strength allow him to maintain puck control and make plays.

“My skating has to improve,” Pikkrainen remarked when asked what he feels he needs to improve.

Pikkarainen's physical tools and hockey IQ make him a promising prospect. Many project that he can grow into a reliable power forward who can contribute both offensively and defensively at the NHL level.