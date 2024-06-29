Follow Along on Day Two | DRAFT NOTEBOOK

Updates, videos and related content as day two of the NHL Draft progresses

By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

After selecting big defenseman in Anton Silayev 10th overall on Friday, the Devils have six picks today as the draft shifts to rounds two through seven.

The picks are:

  • Mikhail Yegorov, G - Round 2, 49th overall (acquired today in a trade with Utah for John Marino)
  • Kasper Pikkarainen, RW - Round 3, 85th overall (acquired today in a trade with San Jose for 82nd overall and a sixth-round pick in 2025)
  • Herman Traff, F - Round 3, 91st overall
  • Round 5, 139th overall
  • Round 5, 146th overall (acquired today in a trade with Washington for 75th overall)
  • Round 6, 171st overall

Check back throughout the day and we will update as the picks come in with quotes, videos and more.

Today's Content

Interviews: Pikkarainen | Traff
More to come throughout the day

Devils Trade Marino for Two Second-Round Picks

The Devils made a splash early in the day, trading John Marino to Utah along with Colorado's fifth-round pick from this year in exchange for the 49th overall pick this year and a second-round pick next year (which was previously Edmonton's).

With the pick, the Devils chose goaltender Mikhail Yegorov. Read his profile posted earlier this month here.

Check back for more as the day progresses.

Yegorov Selected in Round 2 with Marino Pick

With one of the picks acquired for John Marino, the Devils chose Mikhail Yegorov 49th overall in the second round, adding a highly promising goaltender to the organization. Standing at 6'5" and weighing 188 pounds, Yegorov has shown significant development and potential throughout his career, particularly during his time with the Omaha Lancers in the USHL. This past season, Yegorov faced a high volume of shots, maintaining a 3.86 GAA and a .892 save percentage in 43 games. Despite these challenging numbers, his ability to handle pressure and stay focused has impressed scouts. He was the top-ranked North American goaltender and also first on the Devils' list among goaltenders for 2024.

Yegorov's strengths lie in his size, athleticism, and technical skills. He moves well in the crease, displaying good structure and an excellent glove hand. His ability to cover a lot of the net, especially down low, makes him difficult to beat in tight situations. Scouts have noted his resilience and mental toughness, traits that are crucial for a goaltender facing a high shot count. Additionally, his commitment to continuous improvement, both physically and mentally, sets him apart as a top prospect.

One of Yegorov's most notable attributes is his strong performance under pressure. He has been praised for his ability to stay composed and make crucial saves during high-danger situations. His adaptability and strong work ethic suggest that with further development, Yegorov has the potential to become a reliable starting goaltender in the NHL. He is committed to Boston University (NCAA) next season.

Behind the scenes look at Anton Silayev's draft night

Devils Move Picks Around

The Devils were set to pick 75th overall (10th in round three) but moved the selection to Washington in exchange for the 82nd overall pick (17th in round three) and 146th overall (17th in round five).

They then dealt that 82nd overall pick to San Jose in exchange for the 85th overall and a sixth-round selection in 2025.

Son of Former Devil Taken in Round Three

The Devils selected Kasper Pikkarainen 85th overall in the third round. Pikkarainen, a 6'3" and 195-pound right winger from Helsinki, Finland, has shown potential as a power forward with notable physicality and playmaking abilities.

“I’m a big winger that likes to hit and make plays with the puck in the offensive zone,” he said after being chosen by the Devils.

His dad, Ikka Pikkarainen, was drafted by the Devils in the seventh round in 2002 and played 31 games for the team in a career that was mostly spent overseas.

“I was so young, I don’t remember. I just saw a couple of games with my dad but not so much,” said Pikkarainen noting that he lived in New Jersey for a year but it would have been around age four.

Kasper played for TPS in the Liiga and its U20 league, scoring 12 goals and 28 points in 34 games in the U20 league plus seven more points in 12 playoff games. His goal for the coming year is to make the U20 World Championship team for Finland and play the entire year in the Liiga.

“The game is faster and guys are bigger, I like it,” he stated.

Pikkarainen is highly regarded for his vision on the ice and ability to make quick, accurate passes, often finding passing lanes that others might miss. His offensive game is still developing, but he has demonstrated flashes of high-end skill, particularly in tighter spaces where his size and strength allow him to maintain puck control and make plays.

“My skating has to improve,” Pikkrainen remarked when asked what he feels he needs to improve.

Pikkarainen's physical tools and hockey IQ make him a promising prospect. Many project that he can grow into a reliable power forward who can contribute both offensively and defensively at the NHL level.

Traff after he was picked by Devils 91st overall

Swede Herman Traff Selected in Round 3

The Devils picked Herman Traff 91st overall in the third round, bringing in a versatile and physical forward from Växjö, Sweden. Traff, standing at 6'3" and weighing 203 pounds, has been playing for HV71 in the SHL and J20 Nationell, where he demonstrated his capabilities as a power forward who can put the puck in the net. In the J20, he had 21 points and 73 penalty minutes to go along with 13 goals in 26 games. He was scoreless in 10 games in the SHL.

"I play physical with a lot of skills and try to take the puck to the net every time," said Traff. "I’d say I’m a power forward.”

Traff's game is built on his size, strength, and physicality, making him a formidable presence on the ice. He excels in creating offensive opportunities through his mid to long-range shooting and has a quick release that can beat goaltenders through traffic.

“I would say Tage Thompson in Buffalo and Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals," Traff said when asked about players he patterns his game after.

Despite his size, Traff is also noted for his puck-handling skills and ability to make smart passes, often finding passing lanes that others might miss. His versatility allows him to play both wings, and he has shown flashes of being able to fill the center role when needed.

Traff is thrilled to be coming to New Jersey.

“I got goosebumps," he said of his feeling after his name was announced. "I’m really happy and glad to be a part of this organization.”

He added that he's familiar with Alexander Holtz, as the two shared the same trainer in Sweden in the off-season two summers ago.

"I’ve said hi to him and no more," Traff said of Holtz. "I hope it will be more.”

Scouts have praised his potential to become a reliable bottom-six forward in the NHL, emphasizing his physical play, strong work ethic, and ability to generate offense from various areas on the ice. With further development, many project that Traff can harness his physical tools and become a valuable asset to their roster.

“Play without the puck. Defensive play. Try to be more straight to the net,” Traff said of what he thinks he needs to improve, adding that he looks forward to the time he comes over.

“I would say it’s easier for me to play the North American rink because of my size.”

In Case You Missed It
READ: 
WATCH:
 
 

