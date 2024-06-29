Follow Along on Day Two | DRAFT NOTEBOOK

Swede Herman Traff Selected in Round 3
The Devils picked Herman Traff 91st overall in the third round, bringing in a versatile and physical forward from Växjö, Sweden. Traff, standing at 6'3" and weighing 203 pounds, has been playing for HV71 in the SHL and J20 Nationell, where he demonstrated his capabilities as a power forward who can put the puck in the net. In the J20, he had 21 points and 73 penalty minutes to go along with 13 goals in 26 games. He was scoreless in 10 games in the SHL.
"I play physical with a lot of skills and try to take the puck to the net every time," said Traff. "I’d say I’m a power forward.”
Traff's game is built on his size, strength, and physicality, making him a formidable presence on the ice. He excels in creating offensive opportunities through his mid to long-range shooting and has a quick release that can beat goaltenders through traffic.
“I would say Tage Thompson in Buffalo and Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals," Traff said when asked about players he patterns his game after.
Despite his size, Traff is also noted for his puck-handling skills and ability to make smart passes, often finding passing lanes that others might miss. His versatility allows him to play both wings, and he has shown flashes of being able to fill the center role when needed.
Traff is thrilled to be coming to New Jersey.
“I got goosebumps," he said of his feeling after his name was announced. "I’m really happy and glad to be a part of this organization.”
He added that he's familiar with Alexander Holtz, as the two shared the same trainer in Sweden in the off-season two summers ago.
"I’ve said hi to him and no more," Traff said of Holtz. "I hope it will be more.”
Scouts have praised his potential to become a reliable bottom-six forward in the NHL, emphasizing his physical play, strong work ethic, and ability to generate offense from various areas on the ice. With further development, many project that Traff can harness his physical tools and become a valuable asset to their roster.
“Play without the puck. Defensive play. Try to be more straight to the net,” Traff said of what he thinks he needs to improve, adding that he looks forward to the time he comes over.
“I would say it’s easier for me to play the North American rink because of my size.”