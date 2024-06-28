Stay tuned for news, notes and more surrounding the NHL Draft and any possibile trade activity right here!
Day One of the NHL Draft in Las Vegas | DRAFT NOTEBOOK
Updates, videos and related content as day one of the NHL Draft progresses
Today's Content
Stay tuned for more throughout the day
'First Six' Announced for 4 Nations Cup
To kick off the first day of the NHL Draft, the NHL announced six players for each of the four participating countries at the 4 Nations Cup: Sweden, Finland, USA and Canada.
Stay tuned for more as news develops on this day.
In Case You Missed It
READ:
WATCH:
AWARDS: Luke Hughes at the NHL Awards