Day One of the NHL Draft in Las Vegas | DRAFT NOTEBOOK

Updates, videos and related content as day one of the NHL Draft progresses

By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

A behind the scenes look at the Devils scout meetings

'First Six' Announced for 4 Nations Cup

To kick off the first day of the NHL Draft, the NHL announced six players for each of the four participating countries at the 4 Nations Cup: Sweden, Finland, USA and Canada. 

Devils Reporter Amanda Stein has more on the players named.

2024 NHL Draft prospects speak to the media.

PROSPECTS MEDIA DAY: Celebrini | Iginla | Buium | Catton | Eiserman

