Devils Select Big, Mean Defenseman in First Round | FEATURE

The Devils added size and grit to their defensive pipeline on Friday evening during the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

New Jersey selected 6-foot-7 Russian defenseman Anton Silayev with the 10th-overall pick of the draft.

“He’s 6-7, great size but you quickly see his agility and footwork for that size, among the best you see at that age,” said Devils chief scout Mark Dennehy. “He’s mobile for his size with great defensive range.”

Silayev, who played for Nizhny Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League, was the top-ranked international skater by Central Scouting.

“He’s a pest to play against. He plays with a mean streak,” Dennehy said. “Good shot, good hands.”