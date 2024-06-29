Devils Acquire Picks from Utah, Select Top Ranked NA Goaltender | BLOG

The Devils send defenseman John Marino and a 5th-round pick to Utah in the trade

Mikhail Yegorov
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The New Jersey Devils made their first move on Day 2 of the NHL Draft by acquiring the 49th pick in the 2024 Draft from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for defenseman John Marino and Colorado's 5th-round selection, 153 overall.

The Devils also acquired, as part of the deal, Edmonton's 2025 2nd-round selection.

With the 49th selection, the Devils selected the top-ranked North American goaltender Mikhail Yegorov. Yegorov is a 6-foot-4, left-catching goaltender who played for the Omaha Lancers last season.

Check out his draft profile!

The Devils did not have a 2nd-round pick entering the day.

More News

Follow Along on Day Two | DRAFT NOTEBOOK

Devils Select Big, Mean Defenseman in First Round | FEATURE

Devils Take Big Blueliner Anton Silayev on Day One | DRAFT NOTEBOOK

"First Six" 4 Nation Rosters Unveiled | BLOG

Luke Hughes Finishes 3rd in Calder Voting | FEATURE

Prospects Meet the Media, Skate with Kids | DRAFT NOTEBOOK

NHL, Fanatics Debut On-Ice Player Uniforms for 2024-25 Season | RELEASE

Devils to Open Development Camp June 30 | BLOG

Macklin Celebrini | DRAFT

DeSimone Signs 1-Year, 1-Way Deal | RELEASE

Anton Silayev | DRAFT

Adirondack Thunder, Devils Extend Affiliation Agreement | RELEASE

Beckman Acquired from Minnesota | RELEASE

Markstrom Odds and Ends | BLOG

Jacob Markstrom Traded to Devils | RECAP

Ivan Demidov | DRAFT

Markstrom Eager to Begin Opportunity with Devils | FEATURE

Markstrom's Career Comes Full Circle | BLOG