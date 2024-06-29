Devils Acquire Picks from Utah, Select Top Ranked NA Goaltender | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils made their first move on Day 2 of the NHL Draft by acquiring the 49th pick in the 2024 Draft from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for defenseman John Marino and Colorado's 5th-round selection, 153 overall.

The Devils also acquired, as part of the deal, Edmonton's 2025 2nd-round selection.

With the 49th selection, the Devils selected the top-ranked North American goaltender Mikhail Yegorov. Yegorov is a 6-foot-4, left-catching goaltender who played for the Omaha Lancers last season.

The Devils did not have a 2nd-round pick entering the day.