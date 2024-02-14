LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Predators 1

The Devils face the Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
4:04 | NSH 1, NJD 0
O'Reilly (Glass, Josi)

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Toffoli
Meier - Lazar - Mercer
Holtz - Nosek - Bastian

Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Smith - Miller

Daws

PREDATORS LINEUP

Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyqvist
Trenin - Sissons - Smith
Novak - McCarron - Glass
Afanasyev - Jankowski - Evangelista

Jossi - Barrie
Lauzen - Carrier
McDonagh - Schenn

Saros

HEAD COACH LINDY RUFF

Ruff speaks with media before facing Nashville

More News

Devils Activate Smith, Re-Assign Hatakka | BLOG 

The Impossible Angle | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Complete Effort Leads to Victory | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Kraken 1

Schmid Recalled from AHL | BLOG

Shero family has unique perspective on Devils-Flyers rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

Devils Excellent Effort Goes Unrewarded, Lose to Canes in OT | GAME STORY

'Jersey theme' on center stage for Devils-Flyers at NHL Stadium Series

Smith Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Comeback Falls Short to Calgary | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Flames 5

Devils Get a Behind-the-Scenes Taste for Stadium Series | FEATURE 

Jack Hughes to Return, Activated Off IR | BLOG

The Gaslight Anthem to perform Devils' goal song at Stadium Series

2024 Stadium Series Fan Festival attractions announced

Devils Welcome Flames | PREVIEW

Devils hoping for snow at Stadium Series game against Flyers

Seamus Casey is Trusted Wherever He Plays | PROSPECT WATCH