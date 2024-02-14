LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Predators 1

The Devils face the Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
4:04 | NSH 1, NJD 0
O'Reilly (Glass, Josi)
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Toffoli
Meier - Lazar - Mercer
Holtz - Nosek - Bastian
Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Smith - Miller
Daws
Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyqvist
Trenin - Sissons - Smith
Novak - McCarron - Glass
Afanasyev - Jankowski - Evangelista
Jossi - Barrie
Lauzen - Carrier
McDonagh - Schenn
Saros