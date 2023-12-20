Dads and Sons | 10 TAKEAWAYS 12.20.23

5.

Richard McLeod, Mike's father, had a great story his wife Judi being part of the carpool crew that would shuttle all the local kids, including Mike, his brothers and some of the Hughes boys around from rink to rink for hockey practices. Rich was also coaching at the time, sometimes at the rink before the kids. So the whole operation of a hockey schedule took on a life of its own, including turning the boys into mini-servers at times!

"I was coaching and they would have what we call 'purse burgers', so Judi (McLeod's wife) would make food, put it in her purse and show up and I'd be in the changing room getting ready and one of the boys would just hand me a burger or some food from her purse. That was just how we lived all those years. It's hard to believe we did it, but it was just crazy."

6.

Tyler Toffoli’s dad Rob seems very happy that his son is happy here in New Jersey but also that he’s on the East Coast. Toffoli’s family lives in Ontario, and Rob and Tyler speak after every game. Mr. Toffoli joked one of the reasons he’s so happy to have Tyler back on an Eastern Conference team is because of those post-game phone calls, which when Tyler was on the West Coast would sometimes come in closer to 1 a.m. and he still has to wake up in the morning for work.

He wouldn’t miss those calls when Tyler was on the West Coast of course, but this certainly makes it much easier for Mr. Toffoli’s work schedule and sleep cycle!

7.

There are 12 years between Jim Hughes and his brother Marty, so I found out when sitting between the two during practice at Prudential Center, picking Jim’s brain about all things hockey and Hughes. I have so much time for the Hughes family who are just down-to-earth, smart, and family-oriented people.

Meeting Uncle Marty, as he was introduced to me, was fun too. I actually wasn't sure what was going to happen for the Trip, would it just be Jim or would there be an additional guest, one for each of the boys (I should have known better, I'm one of five kids and if this were me and I had to share a guest with one of my sisters or brothers, I'd be so salty about it, there was no way that was going to happen).

So I had to ask, who was who's guest? Who got dibs on Dad?

"Jack requested Marty and that's the right thing. With me, because it's the first time father with Luke, and Jack has done this before, it's appropriate." Jim said.

Don't be fooled though, much like Jack and Luke, Jim and Marty were never far from one another. It was really just a Hughes foursome.

8.

On the night before the Dads and Mentors trip started, Jack Hughes was a busy guy. Jim Hughes told me that it was Jack who cooked both Luke and Jim dinner, while they both sat on the couch “doing nothing” and waited for Jack’s dinner.

Jim showed me a picture of the meal Jack cooked and let me tell you, the boy can cook. Plentiful plates, a rainbow of vegetables, and plenty of meat.

I was impressed.

But no, I don't have the video of the meal to share, but I trust that you trust me on this!

9.

I wonder if during this holiday break coming up Simon Nemec will be making the drive back to Utica... just to pick up and pack his things and bring them back to New Jersey. It hasn't been perfect - it never will be, never is - but I wonder if his belongings will be better served here in New Jersey than collecting dust in Utica.

10.

400 games for Nico Hischier. Where exactly has the time gone? The beginning of Nico's career has a very special place in my heart, because it was also the start of my journey with the New Jersey Devils. We joined the team the same season and it has been an incredible ride ever since. I always remember the number of years Nico has been in the league - seven!!! - to remember how long I've been with the team.

When Nico and I were talking before game No. 400 I asked if he could believe he was already at that mark. He said that it's a crazy number to think about given how quickly it goes by, but then also it's slow in a way. He mentioned Zdeno Chara's 1680 NHL games for a reference of how time feels like it goes so fast, yet it's slow at the same time knowing how long some other players have played in the league.

I'm quite a bit older than a lot of these players so it really feels at times like I have a lot of little brothers I'm watching grow up before my eyes and turn into these remarkable people.

I'm so proud of everything Nico has accomplished and really this entire team of young, burgeoning stars.