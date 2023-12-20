Dads and Sons | 10 TAKEAWAYS 12.20.23

Nico and Rino - 10 Takeaways

It was one of my favorite trips of the year... The Dads and Mentors Trip.

It's a reporter's dream, to catch a glimpse of the different personalities, how they match up - or how much they differ - from the people who have raised them and helped support them to the highest level of the game. Some player's personalities match perfectly with their dads, like Nico and Rino Hischier, who both carry this quiet, cool, confidence wherever they go, or the polar opposite in personalities like John and Paul Marino (they're probably the biggest contrasts!). 

It's a great opportunity to dig a little deeper into the players we see regularly, through the eyes of the people who know them the very best. It's a great place to dig up some great stories and that's what dominates this week's 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster.

1.

One of my favorite parts of listening to Jack Hughes in his interviews is his extremely detailed analytical brain about the game. He can break down every play nearly to the millisecond, even days after a game has happened. It’s extraordinary.

When Jim Hughes was in town this past weekend for the Dads and Mentors Trip I asked him specifically about the way Jack sees and breaks down the game, has it always been something he’s been able to do?

His answer was very telling.

“It's unbelievable, we’ve always called it a computer chip. He's got a computer chip, he backs everything up, he has a memory bank, a recollection and he studies the league. He knows the people, he knows the personnel. I don't know, that’s something that’s a God-given gift. That's a talent. That’s not something that you can learn and teach. That's something that you just have.”

Watch the First 100 Goals Scored by Jack Hughes

2.

During the optional morning skate in Columbus, I was chatting with Jesper Bratt’s father Conny on the bench, while the team was in morning meetings. We were talking about the arena and how he had never been to Nationwide Arena before. I asked him if he had been warned about the cannon by Jesper. Conny had a big smile and said yes, Jesper definitely did and told him to make sure that he blocks his ears.

After the game I asked Conny if the cannon caught him by surprise. And laughed saying Jesper actually had to warn him twice earlier in the day, but he ended up forgetting for the first go around of the cannon.

At least it didn’t go off too many times.

3.

It was great to have Tomas Nosek on the Devils Dads and Mentors Trip with his guest. He's played just six games this season because of his injury and has only been on one road trip (at Winnipeg and Pittsburgh) but he is still very much a part of the team. I can’t imagine it being an easy season for him - a new team, so few games and an injury that required surgery – but to have him on the trip was great.

Relive the Devils' 2023 Dads' and Mentors' Trip

4.

Kind of loved seeing all the Swiss Dads, Mr. Hischier, Mr. Meier and Mr. Schmid all hang out together. It's funny to see how these little groups tend to form. They definitely spent a lot of time together. And also a big thanks to Rino Hischier who could explain far better to both Karl Meier and Andreas Schmid my request to have them write their son's names on my lineup sheet. 

The language barrier part of that task always makes me nervous. How exactly do you explain what it is I'm asking them to do? Especially if they're not familiar with the handwritten lineup!

Big thanks to Rino for that one!

5.

Richard McLeod, Mike's father, had a great story his wife Judi being part of the carpool crew that would shuttle all the local kids, including Mike, his brothers and some of the Hughes boys around from rink to rink for hockey practices. Rich was also coaching at the time, sometimes at the rink before the kids. So the whole operation of a hockey schedule took on a life of its own, including turning the boys into mini-servers at times!

"I was coaching and they would have what we call 'purse burgers', so Judi (McLeod's wife) would make food, put it in her purse and show up and I'd be in the changing room getting ready and one of the boys would just hand me a burger or some food from her purse. That was just how we lived all those years. It's hard to believe we did it, but it was just crazy."

6.

Tyler Toffoli’s dad Rob seems very happy that his son is happy here in New Jersey but also that he’s on the East Coast. Toffoli’s family lives in Ontario, and Rob and Tyler speak after every game. Mr. Toffoli joked one of the reasons he’s so happy to have Tyler back on an Eastern Conference team is because of those post-game phone calls, which when Tyler was on the West Coast would sometimes come in closer to 1 a.m. and he still has to wake up in the morning for work.

He wouldn’t miss those calls when Tyler was on the West Coast of course, but this certainly makes it much easier for Mr. Toffoli’s work schedule and sleep cycle!

7.

There are 12 years between Jim Hughes and his brother Marty, so I found out when sitting between the two during practice at Prudential Center, picking Jim’s brain about all things hockey and Hughes. I have so much time for the Hughes family who are just down-to-earth, smart, and family-oriented people.

Meeting Uncle Marty, as he was introduced to me, was fun too. I actually wasn't sure what was going to happen for the Trip, would it just be Jim or would there be an additional guest, one for each of the boys (I should have known better, I'm one of five kids and if this were me and I had to share a guest with one of my sisters or brothers, I'd be so salty about it, there was no way that was going to happen).

So I had to ask, who was who's guest? Who got dibs on Dad?

"Jack requested Marty and that's the right thing. With me, because it's the first time father with Luke, and Jack has done this before, it's appropriate." Jim said.

Don't be fooled though, much like Jack and Luke, Jim and Marty were never far from one another. It was really just a Hughes foursome.

8.

On the night before the Dads and Mentors trip started, Jack Hughes was a busy guy. Jim Hughes told me that it was Jack who cooked both Luke and Jim dinner, while they both sat on the couch “doing nothing” and waited for Jack’s dinner.

Jim showed me a picture of the meal Jack cooked and let me tell you, the boy can cook. Plentiful plates, a rainbow of vegetables, and plenty of meat.

I was impressed.

But no, I don't have the video of the meal to share, but I trust that you trust me on this!

9.

I wonder if during this holiday break coming up Simon Nemec will be making the drive back to Utica... just to pick up and pack his things and bring them back to New Jersey. It hasn't been perfect - it never will be, never is - but I wonder if his belongings will be better served here in New Jersey than collecting dust in Utica.

10.

400 games for Nico Hischier. Where exactly has the time gone? The beginning of Nico's career has a very special place in my heart, because it was also the start of my journey with the New Jersey Devils. We joined the team the same season and it has been an incredible ride ever since. I always remember the number of years Nico has been in the league - seven!!! - to remember how long I've been with the team.

When Nico and I were talking before game No. 400 I asked if he could believe he was already at that mark. He said that it's a crazy number to think about given how quickly it goes by, but then also it's slow in a way. He mentioned Zdeno Chara's 1680 NHL games for a reference of how time feels like it goes so fast, yet it's slow at the same time knowing how long some other players have played in the league.

I'm quite a bit older than a lot of these players so it really feels at times like I have a lot of little brothers I'm watching grow up before my eyes and turn into these remarkable people.

I'm so proud of everything Nico has accomplished and really this entire team of young, burgeoning stars.

