Devils Double Dose of All-Stars | 10 TAKEAWAYS

6.

Who was Bratt looking most forward to seeing and potentially playing with? Well, a lot of people. But the first person that came to mind also plays in the Metropolitan Division.

“There’s so much talent here, so many great players, obviously for a guy like me, growing up, playing with Sidney Crosby is going to be pretty special (…) the talent is sky-high here.”

That was before the draft, so Bratt didn't end up getting to play alongside Crosby, but he did get to play with a good friend, who plays all the way on the West Coast.

That would be one of the five Swedes at the All-Star Game, Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks.

"Me and Pettey played together, we’re the same age group," Bratt said, "We’ve played together at World Juniors and tournaments like that, through the junior ages in the National team, it’s going to be great to spend a little time with him here. William Nylander too, good friend of him, I see him a lot in the summer, it’s going to be awesome. Just a lot of great guys I’m looking forward to playing with.”

7.

Does it count? Is Jesper now the third player in the NHL to have played with all three Hughes brothers? The first was Curtis Lazar (save that one for your next trivia night) and then it was Tyler Toffoli, who played in 10 games with the Canucks in 2020, so, does Jesper count now that he was teammates with Quinn at the All-Star Game?

Whatever you decide is fine but Bratt does have the added insight now as to how the Hughes brothers compare and contrast as teammates.

The first thing you notice is, it’s pretty easy to see, their skating. Their skating ability, their quickness, their smoothness. When you look at Quinn and Luke compared to Jack you can see that their stride is a little bit more powerful, a little longer stride. Jack is more about quickness, and agility and being quick and fast and reading plays out there. Other than that they’re pretty similar."