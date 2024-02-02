Duggan Coaches at NHL All-Star Weekend | FEATURE

The Devils Director of Player Development served as a coach for the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase

By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils forwards Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt weren’t the only Devils representatives at All-Star weekend, Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan also had a part in the first day of activities, serving as a coach for the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase Thursday night. Through this experience, Duggan had the opportunity to help the new women’s professional league highlight the game on hockey’s biggest stage.

“This is what the women in the game have been fighting for,” Duggan shared about the experience. “And wanting and deserving for a long time. So an exciting night. They obviously put on a great show and it was just great to have an opportunity to be a part of that.”

Duggan discusses coaching, growth of women's game

In front of a packed Scotiabank Arena, Team King defeated Team Kloss 5-3 and showed the high level of skill and talent in the new six-team league. The women’s game has grown exponentially over the last decade, and it’s something Duggan saw highlighted Thursday night.

“I just think the product they put out on the ice is incredible,” Duggan explained. “It’s been a lot more physical this year, in January watching them play as the PWHL got started, which is exciting and something the players have wanted for a long time.

“But just the speed, the physicality, the play making, we saw some of that tonight, and it’s just exciting,” Duggan continued. “I’m thrilled for these women to have the opportunity to be showcased in this manner, it’s excellent for the game.”

In addition to growing the game through this showcase, it’s an opportunity for Duggan to coach some of her former teammates and rivals while spending time appreciating the progress they’ve made.

“Great to spend some time with some old teammates tonight and obviously women I’ve played against for years as well with the Canadian players,” Duggan shared. “They’re all great wonderful ambassadors for the game, lots of young girls in the crowd tonight.”

At the end of the day events like the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase will inspire the next generation of players, including Duggan’s young girls.

“For me especially, having three kids at home, two of them young daughters, it’s exciting for me," Duggan said. "I brought them to the morning skate this morning. For them to see these women play and know that’s something they can do … as a mom of young girls it’s amazing that women have this opportunity now.”

