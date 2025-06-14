Abbotsford tops Charlotte in 2OT in Game 1 of Calder Cup Finals

Danila Klimovich scored at 10:25 of the second overtime to lift Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks) to a 4-3 win against Charlotte (Florida Panthers) in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series to determine the American Hockey League champion is in Charlotte on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Klimovich scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot to win it.

Charlotte had a goal waved off 3:40 into the second overtime. Abbotsford won a face-off and sent the puck into its own net while goalie Arturs Silovs had his back to the play and was adjusting his helmet.

Silovs made 51 saves, Max Sasson had a goal and an assist, and Sammy Blais had two assists for Abbotsford.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves for Charlotte.