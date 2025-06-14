Abbotsford tops Charlotte in 2OT in Game 1 of Calder Cup Finals

Klimovich wins it at 10:25 for Canucks’ AHL affiliate

calder-cup-gm1

© Charlotte Checkers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Danila Klimovich scored at 10:25 of the second overtime to lift Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks) to a 4-3 win against Charlotte (Florida Panthers) in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series to determine the American Hockey League champion is in Charlotte on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Klimovich scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot to win it.

Charlotte had a goal waved off 3:40 into the second overtime. Abbotsford won a face-off and sent the puck into its own net while goalie Arturs Silovs had his back to the play and was adjusting his helmet.

Silovs made 51 saves, Max Sasson had a goal and an assist, and Sammy Blais had two assists for Abbotsford.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves for Charlotte.

Sasson gave Abbotsford a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:34 of the first period, putting in a rebound of a Blais shot.

MacKenzie Entwistle tied it 1-1 for Charlotte at 7:59 on a snap shot on the rush from the high slot.

Oliver Okuliar scored at 19:59 to give Charlotte a 2-1 lead, just beating the first-period buzzer on the rush after an Abbotsford turnover.

Justin Sourdif made it 3-1 Charlotte at 7:08 of the second period, going far post from the top of the right circle.

Nate Smith pulled Abbotsford within 3-2 just 22 seconds later at 7:30, scoring on a breakaway.

Ty Mueller tied it 3-3 for Abbotsford at 8:14, finishing off a give-and-go with Tristen Nielsen.

