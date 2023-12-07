Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Flyers on Thursday

Defenseman Michael Kesselring has recorded an assist in four straight games, and has five points in nine NHL games this season.

“I’m just making simple plays using my feet,” Kesselring said. “Both of the last two points I used my feet and gave it to skill guys that made plays. Hopefully I can keep that going, shoot a few more pucks, and hopefully I can find the back of the net soon, too.”

Goalie Connor Ingram continues to shine, as well, as he has won his last five starts and was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday. The 26-year-old is 11-3-0 with two shutouts, a 2.23 goals-against average and .930 save percentage this season, and he ranks third in SV% and fourth in GAA.

The Coyotes’ special teams considers to play well, too, as the power play is 4-for-9 over its last four games – and ranks fifth in the league at 26.83 percent – while the penalty kill ranks 12th and has allowed only 3 power-play goals over the last 10 games.

Arizona and Philadelphia meet once more this season, on Feb. 12 in Philadelphia.

Player to Watch: Carcone continues to have the hot hand, and scored a goal in the only game he has played against the Flyers in his career, on Jan. 5, 2023.

ABOUT THE FLYERS

Philly is third in the Metropolitan Division at 13-10-2, and is coming off back-to-back wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3 in a shootout and 2-1 in overtime.

The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny’s 19 points and 12 goals, while Travis Sanheim’s 15 assists are tops.

“[The LA Kings] and the Flyers are the most structured teams we will play against this season,” Coyotes head coach André Tourginy said. “It will be a good challenge, I’m excited, I think it’s good timing for us.”

Carter Hart and Samuel Ersson have split time in net, with the former posting a 7-6-1 record, 2.55 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, while the latter is 5-3-1 with a 2.78 GAA and .885 SV%. Ersson won the first game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, while Hart picked up the victory on Monday on the backend of the home-and-home series.