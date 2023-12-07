Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Flyers on Thursday

Dec. 7, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App
Fresh off a 6-0 win over the Washington Capitals, the Arizona Coyotes close out their five-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, looking for their sixth consecutive win. A win would also secure the Coyotes’ first 5-0 homestand since March 3 – 12, 2002.
Both Michael Carcone and Nick Schmaltz enter Thursday’s game on goal streaks, as the former has scored five of his team-leading 12 goals over his last four games, while the latter has four goals over his last three games.