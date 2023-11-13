Coyotes Staff Volunteers with KABOOM! for Playground Build at ACCEL

It's amazing what the power of people can accomplish in just one day.

Now, students who were most in need of a safe and inclusive place to play will realize those benefits for years to come.

Arizona Coyotes staff, along with some of the players’ spouses, volunteered at ACCEL’s East Campus in Tempe, Ariz. last Thursday, working with KABOOM! to construct a brand new, inclusive playground that is suitable for students both with and without disabilities.

Approximately 50 Coyotes employees worked alongside 100 volunteers from Discover – who was the funding sponsor for the event – to build an outdoor play space that includes a jungle gym, a swing set that also includes adaptive swings for students who are unable to sit up in a regular swing, and even a “Sway station” that is ADA accessible to ensure those in a wheelchair can also enjoy the equipment.

Volunteers mixed and poured concrete, assembled the playground equipment, hauled and distributed woodchips, and even did various beautification activities on the k-12 campus, which serves 80 students, all of whom have special needs.

“We are so proud to volunteer with KABOOM! to help construct this new, more inclusive playground on ACCEL’s East Campus,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said. “ACCEL’s work with both children and adults strikes at the core of who we are as an organization, and it means so much to be part of such an important project within the community.”