News Feed

coyotes jets preview 111823

Coyotes Conclude Road Trip in Winnipeg on Saturday
coyotes back to the pack program breaking barriers

Coyotes’ ‘Back to the Pack’ Program Breaking Ice Hockey Barriers
coyotes blue jackets recap 111623

Shorthanded Coyotes Battle to 3-2 Win in Columbus
coyotes moving to new home with scripps

Arizona Coyotes Moving to New Home with Scripps Sports 
coyotes stars recap 111423

Coyotes Fall in Overtime to Stars on Tuesday
arizona coyotes volunteer with kaboom for tempe build

Coyotes Staff Volunteers with KABOOM! for Playground Build at ACCEL
yotes notes 2023 24 week 6

Yotes Notes: Powerful Power Play & Music City Triumph
jj moser elevating play as coyotes hit road

Moser Elevating Play as Coyotes Hit the Road 
coyotes kraken recap 11723

Coyotes Close Out Homestand with Shootout Win over Kraken
coyotes kraken preview 11723

Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Kraken on Tuesday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 5

Yotes Notes: Crouse Catching Fire & Cooley’s First Goal  
coyotes jets recap 11423

Coyotes Drop Saturday Matinee to Jets at Mullett Arena
coyotes jets preview 11423

Preview: Coyotes Host Jets in Saturday Matinee
conor geekie growing his game in whl

Conor Geekie Continues to Grow His Game with WHL’s Wild
coyotes ducks recap 11123

Coyotes Drop Close Game in Overtime to Ducks
coyotes ducks preview 11123

Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Anaheim on Wednesday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 4

Yotes Notes: Carcone’s Trick & Coyotes’ Treats
coyotes blackhawks recap 103023

Carcone Nets First Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Blackhawks

Arizona Coyotes & Doni Nahmias Partner to Introduce New Merchandise Collections

Collections Scheduled For Release November 20, 2023, and Late Winter/Early Spring 2024

release_web_image_112023
By Arizona Coyotes
@ArizonaCoyotes Arizona Coyotes

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – The Arizona Coyotes announced that innovative designer Doni Nahmias will be the club’s new Creative Strategist for the 2023-24 season. Founder and Creative Director for the NAHMIAS brand, a leader in men’s premium fashion, Doni Nahmias’ unique style is a high-grade yet informal mix of skate, sports, surf, and hip-hop codes melded into an ascendant ready-to-wear label.

The COYOTES x Doni NAHMIAS collaboration includes merchandise collections, with the first scheduled for release on November 20, 2023, when the Coyotes take on the Los Angeles Kings. The merchandise will be available during Coyotes games at Mullett Arena and in select pop-up events. The collaboration's second collection will be available in late Winter/early Spring 2024. The merchandise is also available online at CommonHype.com/collections/coyotes.

“Doni Nahmias is one of today’s top visionaries when it comes to cutting-edge designs,” said Arizona Coyotes Chief Brand Officer Alex Meruelo Jr. “His styles align perfectly with many of our players who take pride in their fashion.”

Doni Nahmias brings a clean, modern style with refined and elevated pieces that fans can blend into any wardrobe. His collaborations with the Coyotes will offer new options that will appeal to the pro athletes, hockey fans and anyone interested in the newest styles.

“I’m excited by the endless potential this partnership has to pave a new landscape for Arizona Coyotes hockey in the fashion industry,” said Doni Nahmias. “Hockey now becomes a canvas for creative expression where I can use new perspectives to redefine the very essence of style and the sport.”

“We see a parallel in Doni as an emerging designer and the Coyotes as an ascending NHL team,” Meruelo said. “We want to align the Coyotes organization with the best in class in everything we do, and we believe we have that level of partner in Doni.”

Doni Nahmias’ keen eye for contemporary men's premium fashion is evident in that his designs are worn by the elite in the world of sports and entertainment. NBA All-Stars, famous rappers and international athletes, like Lewis Hamilton, all wear his clothes. NAHMIAS was founded in 2018.