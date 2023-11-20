Arizona Coyotes & Doni Nahmias Partner to Introduce New Merchandise Collections

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – The Arizona Coyotes announced that innovative designer Doni Nahmias will be the club’s new Creative Strategist for the 2023-24 season. Founder and Creative Director for the NAHMIAS brand, a leader in men’s premium fashion, Doni Nahmias’ unique style is a high-grade yet informal mix of skate, sports, surf, and hip-hop codes melded into an ascendant ready-to-wear label.

The COYOTES x Doni NAHMIAS collaboration includes merchandise collections, with the first scheduled for release on November 20, 2023, when the Coyotes take on the Los Angeles Kings. The merchandise will be available during Coyotes games at Mullett Arena and in select pop-up events. The collaboration's second collection will be available in late Winter/early Spring 2024. The merchandise is also available online at CommonHype.com/collections/coyotes.

“Doni Nahmias is one of today’s top visionaries when it comes to cutting-edge designs,” said Arizona Coyotes Chief Brand Officer Alex Meruelo Jr. “His styles align perfectly with many of our players who take pride in their fashion.”

Doni Nahmias brings a clean, modern style with refined and elevated pieces that fans can blend into any wardrobe. His collaborations with the Coyotes will offer new options that will appeal to the pro athletes, hockey fans and anyone interested in the newest styles.

“I’m excited by the endless potential this partnership has to pave a new landscape for Arizona Coyotes hockey in the fashion industry,” said Doni Nahmias. “Hockey now becomes a canvas for creative expression where I can use new perspectives to redefine the very essence of style and the sport.”

“We see a parallel in Doni as an emerging designer and the Coyotes as an ascending NHL team,” Meruelo said. “We want to align the Coyotes organization with the best in class in everything we do, and we believe we have that level of partner in Doni.”

Doni Nahmias’ keen eye for contemporary men's premium fashion is evident in that his designs are worn by the elite in the world of sports and entertainment. NBA All-Stars, famous rappers and international athletes, like Lewis Hamilton, all wear his clothes. NAHMIAS was founded in 2018.