Nov. 27 vs. Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena

Time: 3:00 p.m.

TV: MNMT

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Capitals Radio Network

Florida Panthers (14-8-3)

Washington Capitals (11-11-0)

The Caps conclude a quick two-game homestand wrapped around the Thanksgiving holiday when they host the Florida Panthers in a Black Friday matinee. The Panthers are making their second and final visit to the District this season; the Caps skated off with a 4-3 victory over Florida earlier this month, in a Nov. 7 Saturday afternoon affair.

Friday afternoon’s game also kicks off a weekend set of back-to-backs for the Capitals, who will drive to Dulles immediately after facing Florida; they’ve got a Saturday night date in snowy St. Louis with the Blues.

In Wednesday’s homestand opener, the Caps dismantled Philadelphia by a 7-3 count, putting an end to a five-game regulation losing streak, their longest since a six-game slide from Feb. 12-23, 2023. Despite spotting the Flyers a 1-0 lead just 17 seconds into the contest, the Caps played a patient, mature and defensively responsible game that had them in the lead for good soon after the midpoint of the middle period.

Washington’s offense was diverse; the Caps got seven goals off seven different sticks. Most crucially, they got a strong performance in goal from Logan Thompson, who nailed down his eighth win of the season. And the Caps also played their sturdiest defensive game in a couple of weeks; they carried a 3-1 lead into the third period, the first time in a span of 11 games they limited the opposition to a single goal in the game’s first 40 minutes.

After giving up the first goal of the game, the Caps held the Flyers without a shot on net for more than 11 minutes. After yielding Philly’s second goal of the game early in the third, the Caps shot off the shot spigot for eight minutes, refusing to let the visitors gain any lasting momentum from those two lamplighters.

“I think it was just our group,” begins Caps coach Spencer Carbery. “Even though you get dealt an early blow again, and you’re behind the eight ball, it certainly affected us, but I didn't think it crushed us, if that makes any sense. I thought we were able to get back to our game, even though we're down 1-0, and in the shifts following, you started to see some good things and our identity play out in those shifts.

“We're getting [offensive] zone time. We're creating some opportunities in and around the net. We're getting out of our zone. It wasn't perfect, but we did some really good things to get ourselves back into the game.”

Washington evened the game before the four-minute mark of the first, and it played a strong brand of defensive hockey over most of the remainder of the game. The Caps limited time spent in their end, they kept the net front clear in front of Thompson, and they maintained good gaps and played with detail and made mostly good decisions with pucks.

Once Cole Hutson notched the go-ahead goal on a Washington power-play in the back half of the second period, the Caps didn’t look back. They never trailed the rest of the way.

Hutson wasn’t the only blueliner who helped spur the seven-goal outburst. Five of the Caps’ six defensemen picked up a point in Wednesday’s win, led by two (goal, assist) from Matt Roy, who was on the clock for a season-high 25:23. Caps defensemen scored two goals and added four assists against the Flyers.

“It's never going to be a perfect 60 minutes playing against teams in the NHL,” says Caps winger Alex Tuch, who notched his League-leading sixth game-winning goal of the season in Wednesday’s win. “They're all going to have a lot of skill, and they had skill in each one of the lines, kind of spread out, so you have to be aware when certain guys are out there.

“So we definitely want that first one back, and probably a better start. But those things are going to happen. But I thought we were really good in our [defensive] zone, boxing out. I thought we were good at keeping our F3, so limiting odd man rushes for the most part. But yeah, it was a good 60-minute effort I thought, and it's good to get some momentum going our way, and to get ready for a good big match against Florida.”

Having dropped five straight games in regulation, the Caps went more than two weeks without adding to their standings point total. The only way to make up for those lost points is to start stacking up wins, which is what Washington will try to do when Florida visits on Friday.

Of the many strong elements of Washington’s game on Wednesday, which do they most need to replicate this weekend if they hope to start stacking wins?

“I would say scoring chances against,” says Caps forward Justin Sourdif. “When we look at it statistically, Carbs showed us if we give up 15 or less a game, there's a really good chance we're going to win. And I think against Philly, we gave up 11 scoring chances through the entire game there.

“I think that's big for our group moving forward. We know we can score as a team, and we haven't had issues with that. But just cleaning up the [defensive] zone and making it really, really hard on the other team to try and get a goal, and I think [Wednesday] was the perfect example. Our [defensemen] had great gaps all night; Philly could barely cross the blue line. We had guys with lots of back pressure. I thought our line changes were really good, so it was like 30, 40 seconds, and we were rolling them over pretty well. And you don't get stuck out there, obviously, and you don't get hemmed in when that happens, and it just generates offense for the next lines going out.

“So, lots of good things there, and I thought just as a whole, we were great.”

They’ll need to be again on Friday against an always formidable Florida team that just injected ailing veterans Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand back into its lineup. Barkov had a goal and Marchand contributed three assists to the cause in Florida’s 5-3 win over Atlantic Division frontrunner Ottawa on Wednesday in the Sunshine State.

The Panthers are 5-1-1 in their last seven games, and Floride enters Friday’s game as one of five teams clustered within four points of one another at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

The Cats are also starting a set of weekend back-to-backs on Friday; they will head home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in Sunrise.