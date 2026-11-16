PWHL Takeover Tour™ to Open at Capital One Arena on January 2

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) are pleased to announce that Capital One Arena will host the first stop of the PWHL Takeover Tour™, bringing the tour back to Washington, D.C., for a second consecutive year following last year’s record-breaking performance. The Ottawa Charge will face the Boston Fleet on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 12:00 p.m., ahead of that evening’s Washington Capitals game against the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 p.m.

Last season’s PWHL Takeover Tour™ game at Capital One Arena made history, drawing a then record-setting crowd of 17,228 fans to become the highest-attended women’s hockey game ever played at a U.S. arena. The historic turnout underscored the growing enthusiasm for women’s professional hockey and the strong demand for opportunities to experience the sport at the highest level in the national capital region.

Presales for the Jan. 2 game begin Tuesday, Nov. 17, with tickets on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. ET. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the official Washington, D.C. Takeover Tour™ page here. Fans can sign up for the official PWHL newsletter here to receive presale access information.

“After last year’s record-breaking attendance, we’re thrilled to welcome the PWHL Takeover Tour™ back to Capital One Arena for a second year,” said Jordan Silberman, President of Venues for MSE. “The incredible turnout showed just how much excitement there is for women’s hockey in the D.C. region, and we can’t wait to build on that momentum. Welcoming these world-class athletes to our arena underscores our continued commitment to championing women’s sports and giving fans more opportunities to experience the excitement and talent of this growing league firsthand.”

“The response from fans in Washington and the surrounding communities last season made it clear there’s a real appetite for women’s hockey in the area, making Capital One Arena a fitting place to open the PWHL’s third annual Takeover Tour,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “The enthusiasm we’ve seen from fans all across North America has been incredible, and we look forward to continuing to grow the league’s reach through this year’s tour.”

About the PWHL Takeover Tour™

The 2026-27 Takeover Tour™ is the PWHL’s third annual tour, once again bringing many of the top women’s hockey players in the world to cities across North America and giving fans a chance to experience the competitiveness of the PWHL’s regular season in their own communities. The 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour™ schedule will be announced soon.

MSE Raises the Game for Women’s Sports and Fan Experiences

The game builds on MSE’s decades-long work to champion women’s sports, with Ted Leonsis’ 21-year tenure as one of the earliest and longest-serving WNBA owners reflecting this longstanding commitment.

MSE and the Capitals have a longstanding commitment to growing the game of hockey, including increasing women’s participation in the sport. The Capitals launched the award-winning ALL CAPS ALL HER (ACAH) platform in Dec. 2021. ACAH provides access to hockey through an array of on- and off-ice programming and elevates the game in the Washington, D.C., area. Events, programs and content throughout the year offer various levels of entry into hockey, including providing access to the game for more than 5,000 women and girls in the Washington, D.C., region.

On a corporate level, MSE recently launched youth sports initiatives including a research-backed program to address the District’s youth sports participation gender gap and EquipHer in April 2026. Both programs are part of its multi-year, multi-million-dollar youth sports initiative District of Play supported by United Health Group. The company also became an early investor in women’s sports platforms The IX and The Next in 2025.

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America featuring the best women’s players in the world. The league’s 12 teams are Boston, Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, San Jose, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for attendance at a women’s hockey game. The league was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and ranked No. 1 in Canada for corporate reputation in 2024 and 2025, according to the Harris Poll. Visit thepwhl.com for tickets, merchandise and the latest updates, and follow the league on social media @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2026. All Rights Reserved.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is one of the leading integrated sports and entertainment companies globally. MSE’s portfolio spans premier professional sports teams, world-class venues, and next-generation media properties, with marquee assets including the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Washington Mystics, NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go, Capital One Arena, and Monumental Sports Network, along with an investment in Team Liquid.

Rooted in the nation’s capital, MSE brings Washington, D.C’s distinct influence, ambition, and leadership to the global sports and entertainment landscape. The company harnesses the power of its platform to drive continuous innovation and deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. For additional information on MSE, please visit monumentalsports.com