Seven different Capitals found the back of the net, and Logan Thompson made 18 saves to notch his eighth victory of the season on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. The Caps’ offensive onslaught was no surprise, but in limiting the Philadelphia Flyers to three goals in a 7-3 victory, the Caps broke a trio of dubious streaks that had plagued them for a good chunk of November.

First and foremost, they ended a five-game regulation losing streak, their longest since Feb. 12-23, 2023. Second, they ended a streak of five straight games in which they yielded five or more goals against, an occurrence not seen in these parts for over 33 years, since a similar five-game run from Oct. 6-13, 1993. And by keeping the Flyers off the scoreboard in the second period, the Caps ended a streak of 16 straight periods in which they had allowed at least one goal.

“I think it’s just very important for us mentally to get two points,” says Caps captain Alex Ovechkin, who was honored in a pre-game ceremony after he passed longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom for the franchise’s all-time lead in assists last week. “Obviously, sometimes the bounces are not going our way. But we take it and we move on.”

Going into Wednesday’s contest, Washington needed to be in a game that was not a high-event, high-scoring affair. And for most of the night, this game checked that box. The Caps carried a 3-1 lead into the third, and the game didn’t morph into a track meet until the end. After combining for five goals in the first 57 minutes of the game, the two teams combined for five more goals – four from the Caps, only one of which was an empty-netter – in the final three minutes of the third.

Defensively, the Caps played much more structured and much tighter. They held the Flyers without a shot on net for 11 minutes and 41 seconds in the middle of the first period, this after falling behind just 17 seconds after opening puck drop when Flyers winger Travis Konecny scored on a 2-on-1 rush.

“I liked our defensive game tonight overall a lot,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery. “I thought there was a lot of urgency with everything that we did, whether it was closing, box outs, net front battles, areas that have been a bit of an issue for us. I thought we were really diligent in making sure that we paid attention, you could tell guys were putting in second, third, fourth efforts to make sure that we didn't lose some of those situations. So, our structure and our compete battle level inside of our structure, I was really happy with.”

The Caps didn’t hang their head after Konecny’s early goal, and Ryan Leonard was able to square the score before the game’s first television timeout, backhanding a shot past Flyers goalie Joseph Woll six seconds after an offensive zone draw at 3:33.

Thompson had a quiet first after the early goal, and he made a pair of stops on successive slot shots from Noah Cates and Cole Knuble, respectively, in the back half of the first. Getting out of the first period all even at 1-1 had to feel like a plus for the Caps.

Adversity arrived in the second, in the form of a too many men call against Washington, a situation that become doubly dangerous when it morphed into a 5-on-3 advantage of 36 seconds in duration for the Flyers.

Thompson made six of his 11 second period saves while the Flyers were on the power play – four of them from inside of 20 feet away – and Boone Jenner aided his cause with a pair big shot blocks during the 5-on-3.

Shortly after the midpoint of the middle period, Washington went on its fourth power play of the night, and it cashed in to take a lead it would not relinquish. Cole Hutson continued his strong rookie season showing when he converted an Alex Tuch feed at 13:13, lifting the Caps to a 2-1 advantage.

With less than two minutes left in the second, Ivan Miroshnichenko put some forechecking heat on Woll, shaking down the Philly goalie and stripping him of the puck. He put it to the front where Jenner had a layup to give the Caps a crucial two-goal lead entering the third.

Risto Ristolainen pulled the Flyers back to within a goal at 1:59 of the third, whizzing a shot past Thompson to make it 3-2. The Caps held the Flyers without a shot on net for more than eight minutes after that goal, and Woll kept it tight with successive stops on Aliaksei Protas and Pierre-Luc Dubois just ahead of the midpoint of the third.

Finally, at 17:01 of the third, the Caps stretched their lead to two when Tuch tipped home a Timothy Liljegren point shot to make it 4-2. Matt Roy added an empty net goal just 37 seconds later, but neither team was done scoring.

Miroshnichenko converted from just off the left post at 18:48, and the Flyers got that one back after a turnover; Porter Martone fed Knuble in front and he scored to make it a 6-3 contest at 19:18.

Dylan Strome scored for the second time in as many games, denting Woll for one more to account for the 7-3 final at 19:49.

It’s a big win for the Caps, who improve to 11-11-0 on the season and to 6-3-0 against Metro Division foes.

“We still had some really tough turnovers that go right on their tape that now are coming right back at LT and are scoring chances against,” cautions Carbery. “So those are something that we'll continue to work with. And you see it on the last goal. And I feel terrible for LT, I feel terrible for Ilya [Protas] because he feels awful that he makes that play late in the game, and next thing you know, it's in the back of the net, and they're right at the net front.

“But we needed some good things to go – bottom line – for our group. We've been going through it of late, and it just has felt day after day after day that we just can't catch a break in in any way, shape, or form. And tonight, it just felt like our guys worked their way through it and found a way for something positive to come to fruition.”

When Thompson is at his best, he doesn’t give up goals that change the lead. And on Wednesday, he did that.

“It's a win,” shrugs Thompson. “Again, I think we're still not connected in a lot of ways, and I think we’ve just got to continue to play as a team and one unit. But again, you take away some positives, and yeah, it’s a win, and yeah, just keep building.”

Philadelphia came into Wednesday’s game with its second three-game winning streak of the season, and its 14th three-game winning streak since the last time it won four in a row, which was in February of 2024.

“We warned the team all day that they’ve lost five straight,” says Flyers coach Rick Tocchet of the Caps. “It’s a proud team over there; it’s a big team. I think we gave in a little bit; we got it to 3-2 and we didn’t push hard enough.

“It’s supposed to be a playoff-style game, and we didn’t play to that style. I thought we got manhandled in front of their net, and I didn’t see us going as hard to their net as they were.”

The Flyers fell to 1-5-3 against Metro Division opponents.