Nov. 21 vs. Boston Bruins at TD Garden

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: MNMT

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Capitals Radio Network

Washington Capitals (10-10-0)

Boston Bruins (14-7-1)

The Caps take a quick trip to Boston this weekend for a Saturday night tilt with the Bruins, their third straight game against an Atlantic Division opponent this week. After dropping a home-and-home set with New Jersey last week and then falling at Tampa Bay and at home to Buffalo, the Caps will be seeking to halt a four-game slide on Saturday against the Bruins.

Four games is a rather modest slide in the NHL, and even a skid of that length has been a relative rarity in these parts for the last few seasons. The last time Washington endured a stretch of more than four games without collecting a point was a six-game slide (0-6-0) from Feb. 12-23, 2023, a streak that included the loss to Carolina outdoors, and that ultimately led to management’s decision to sell ahead of the trade deadline that season.

In each of the two losses this week to the Lightning and the Sabres, the Caps fell into three-goal deficits in the first period, and they couldn’t make up the difference over the remainder of those contests. In both of those games, the Caps were outclassed by the opposition in winning puck battles, according to Sport Logiq, particularly in the Buffalo game when Washington came away with just 23.1 percent of contested pucks.

“What we've come across is puck battles, is essentially there's two parts to a puck battle,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery. “One is the competitiveness and the willingness and the me versus you. That puck is there. Who's hungrier? All the adages that you've heard before, determination to win that puck. That's part of it.

“Then there's a second part that's technique that I felt like when you look at a lot of those puck battles [Thursday] night, Buffalo is not the biggest team, but they're extremely crafted, extremely skilled, extremely quick. And so, when you go and close and you get into those puck battles, someone might be a little bit quicker than you are. So there needs to be proper technique utilized in those situations, whether that's stick positioning, whether that's getting on their hips, whether that's getting someone up against the wall so that they can't spin out, all those little things.

“We can talk about compete and determination, and that's a big part of puck battles. But also, there's a technique part that you’ve got to get down, and you have to ingrain as a habit.”

During the life of their current four-game slide, the Caps have not been able to deliver a “clean” period, one in which they yield no goals against. They could really use one of those in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Bruins; Washington has had just four “clean” first periods all season, and three of those were in the month of October. When they do start the game with a goose egg in the first frame for the opposition, the Capitals are 3-1-0 this season.

“It’s just limiting our opponents’ chances,” says Caps forward Boone Jenner. “We’re giving up way too much through the first [20] games; it’s not good enough. And the results as of late have definitely spoken to that, and we know that as a group. So, it’s on us to dial in some details and fix that.”

Goaltending has also been an issue for the Caps this month. Logan Thompson has made 115 starts for the Capitals in his three seasons with the team, and he has been pulled for reasons of performance just three times across that span, but two of them have been this month, in a span of six starts.

The Caps have yielded a goal on one of the opposition’s first two shots on net of the game in exactly half of their 20 games this season.

“We haven't made a decision on what's going to go on for [Saturday] night,” says Carbery of the current state of the team’s goaltending. “There are some times where you just want to let a guy play through some struggles, and then there are some times where you'd like him to take a step back. And both can be utilized, and both are appropriate at given times, and that's just up to [goaltending coach] Scotty Murray, Logan, myself, and making the best decision possible.”

Although the Caps are suffering through a dismal 2-6-0 November to date, they’re not far removed from winning five of six games at the end of October. Can the Caps go to school on what they were doing well during that recent stretch of prosperity to help them steer out of their current slide?

“Definitely,” says Carbery. “I think that's the balance that you try to tiptoe, of correcting things that you need to get corrected, but also instilling confidence in the group that we're this close, and in a League that winning and losing is such a fine line, we can get it back just like that. And that's delivering messages multiple ways and making sure that you're correcting, picking the correct clips and working at it and going applying [them], and then instilling confidence that that we can turn this around starting [Saturday].”

Before it departed for Boston on Friday afternoon, Washington conducted a practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Defenseman Vincent Desharnais, sidelined since Oct. 20 because of appendectomy surgery, skated in a normal sweater for the first time, shedding his light blue non-contact sweater. Desharnais will not play on Saturday in Boston, but he is another step closer to returning to the Washington lineup.

Boston roared out to an impressive 13-4-1 start in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division, but the Bruins experienced a three-game hiccup (0-3-0) before getting right with a 4-1 win over the Red Wings in Detroit on Wednesday.

The Bruins have been a well-balanced bunch through the season’s first quarter. They rank eighth in the NHL with an average of 3.41 goals per game, and their 2.55 goals against per game average is fourth best in the League. Boston has yielded two or fewer goals against in 11 of its first 22 games this season.

Heading into Friday night’s slate of NHL activity, Boston is fourth in the Atlantic Division standings, one of five teams at the top of the division that are separated by just five points.