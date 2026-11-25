Nov. 22 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: MNMT

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Capitals Radio Network

Philadelphia Flyers (9-11-6)

Washington Capitals (10-11-0)

It’s Thanksgiving week and that means the Caps are hosting a pair of nearly annual local holiday hockey traditions, a Thanksgiving Eve home game and a Black Friday matinee. This year is no exception, as the Philadelphia Flyers make their second and final visit to the District for Wednesday’s pre-Thanksgiving contest, and the Florida Panthers come in on Friday afternoon to conclude the quick two-game holiday homestand.

Against the Flyers on Wednesday, the Caps are looking to snap a five-game regulation losing streak, their longest drought without collecting a point in more than three and a half years, since a six-game slide from Feb, 12-23, 2023.

Washington has yielded five or more goals against in each of the setbacks, and it has surrendered five-plus in nine of its first 21 games this season. When the Flyers were here just four weeks ago, the Caps skated to a 5-2 victory. That was the first of two triumphs in as many nights for Washington, which swept a set of back-to-backs with a 4-3 win the next night in Nashville, closing October with a modest three-game winning streak and an 8-4-0 mark.

Now, a 2-7-0 November has the Caps headed south in the standings. The Caps have yielded five or more goals against in each of their last eight losses, with a slew of empty-net add-ons supplying some inflation. But Washington has scored four or more goals of its own in three of its last eight setbacks, so tightening up defensively and trimming the goals against are imperative.

After falling 7-5 to the Bruins in Boston on Saturday, the Caps took Sunday off ahead before getting back to work with a pair of long, laboring practices on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the Flyers.

“I think it’s fair,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery of the characterization of the practice sessions. “I think that’s the product of the staff and the players; we’re not happy with where we’re at. When you’re not playing – individually and collectively – to a level that you believe you’re capable of, you go back to your work habits and you get to work. And that’s all you’re seeing the last few days.”

Even before the start of November, sitting on five wins in their last six games at the time, the Caps believed to a player that they were a better hockey team than their body of work to that point. They also know they’re much better than what they’ve shown thus far this month, and it’s time to start swinging the results their way.

None of the Caps’ youngest players have any experience with a streak like this at this level, and even many of the veterans haven’t endured lingering adversity of this nature in the NHL for quite some time. This is where culture and leadership can help the team collectively through a rough patch.

Alex Tuch has been through some of this kind of adversity more recently, and Washington’s leading goal scorer wasn’t acquired merely for his scoring prowess. He is a diligent 200-foot player and a guy who helped guide the Sabres out of the wilderness and into the playoffs last season.

In the first half of 2025-26, the Sabres had a five-game November losing streak as part of a longer lull in which they won only 11 of their first 29 games (11-14-4).

“Two things that really come to mind, hard work, and just playing winning hockey,” says Tuch, of how the Sabres climbed out of a deep early season hole to finish 39-9-5 and make the playoffs. “And I think that we were at the point that we were such a young team that not everybody had been to the playoffs and not everybody had been to organizations in the NHL that knew how to play winning hockey.”

“And so, a couple of us that did [know how to play winning hockey] had to – I guess – lead the way but also keep an open dialogue about it because some guys who had never been on a winning team were playing the right way, and then other guys weren’t. And it’s about consistently doing that, not only each game, but every shift.”

Every player in the NHL gets excited about scoring goals and is pumped when anyone on their team scores, and sometimes players need to learn to love denying scoring chances and goals as much as they do creating them.

“You learn a lot about situations in the NHL, and in certain spots how to play against certain players and not giving up opportunities,” Tuch adds. “Going into the last game and giving their top line four goals is a recipe for disaster. Against guys like that, you have to play harder and you have to take pride in not giving them any opportunities. And I think we have to take a little bit more pride in this locker room of not giving them opportunities and chances.”

A couple of ailing Washington defensemen took strides towards returning to the lineup at some point in the not-too-distant future. Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy) has logged a few practices in a non-contact sweater now, and he has been upgraded to day-to-day. Desharnais last played just over a month ago, on Oct. 20 against Los Angeles.

“I’ll get an update after practice today; [he was] a full participant again,” says Carbery. “And so, at this point I would consider him day-to-day.

“He’s looked solid. He’s participated in all the drills, looked like he was moving well. I didn’t notice anything that would restrict him from whether it was his puck play or defending situations, penalty kill stuff. He looked solid to me.”

Rasmus Sandin (offseason knee surgery) has been sidelined much longer; he last played on April 11 at Pittsburgh. He underwent surgery on April 21, and, with an expected recovery time of six to nine months, the 26-year-old blueliner is nearing a return ahead of the midpoint of that recovery range.

“He’s almost got every single box checked, other than being cleared to play,” Carbery cautions. “So now it’s just a matter of time, and I’m not going to set a timeline on it. It’s a significant injury, so it’s not just something that you get cleared for contact and then you’re back in two or three days. So I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but he’s getting close.”

Veteran forward Anthony Beauvillier was absent from Tuesday’s session for personal reasons, but Carbery said he expects Beauvillier to be available for Wednesday’s game with the Flyers.

Hours after the conclusion of Tuesday’s session, the Caps reclaimed goaltender Remi Poirier off waivers from the Dallas Stars and loaned him to the AHL Hershey Bears. Poirier’s literal odyssey began less than two months ago when the Stars placed him on waivers at the end of training camp, and he was subsequently claimed by the New Jersey Devils.

Once the Devils obtained Connor Hellebuyck from Winnipeg in an Oct. 23 trade, their organizational need for Poirier declined, so they dealt him to the Caps on Nov. 1 for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The Caps needed Poirier because they had lost the third goaltender on their own organizational depth chart, Clay Stevenson, to Winnipeg on waivers, a day after Dallas lost Poirier to the Devils.

But when the Caps placed Poirier on waivers a week later with the intention of sending him to Hershey, the Stars claimed him back and subsequently sent the 25-year-old Quebec native to AHL Texas on a conditioning stint.

Over the weekend, Washington reclaimed Stevenson after the Jets waived him on Friday. At that point, the Caps were essentially made whole at the position; their goaltending depth chart looked like they hoped it would on Oct. 1.

Then, another twist.

After three starts – in which he went 2-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .938 save pct. – with the Texas Stars, Dallas again placed Poirier on waivers Monday, and the Caps claimed him back a day later.

The Caps have been relatively thin at that position organizationally for a couple of months, with nominal number one netminder Cal Petersen signed to an AHL deal. With the addition of Poirier today, Washington has improved its goaltending depth at the relatively low cost of a seventh-round pick, plus some stress and grey hairs on the hockey operations department. All is well that ends well, and the Caps now have a formidable AHL tandem and they’re thicker at the position.

Philadelphia got off to an abysmal start to the season, going 0-6-3 in its first nine before running together a three-game winning streak from Oct. 17-21. Philly then won three of its next 11 games (3-5-3) before reeling off its second three-game winning streak precisely one month later, winning on the 17th, 19th and 21st for the second straight month.

Philly won its third straight game the hard way, downing the Canadiens in Montreal on Saturday night. After forging a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes of play, the Flyers lost the hand on the advantage, giving up two goals in a span of 74 seconds early in the third. But Noah Cates’ last-minute goal gave the Flyers a regulation win while denying the Habs a point.

Thanksgiving week notwithstanding, the Caps can expect to encounter a hungry Philly team on Wednesday. The Flyers are seeking their first four-game winning streak in more than two and a half years, since Feb. 6-12, 2024. Philadelphia’s current three-game winning streak is its 14th of that length since then.