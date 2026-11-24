ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have claimed goaltender Rémi Poirier off waivers from the Dallas Stars and have loaned him to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick announced today.

The Capitals acquired Poirier from the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 1 for Washington’s seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Washington placed Poirier on waivers for the purpose of loaning him to Hershey on Nov. 8, and he was claimed by Dallas the following day.

Poirier, 25, was originally drafted by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 6’3”, 211-pound goaltender has appeared in three games with the Texas Stars (AHL) this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. In 140 career AHL games with Texas, Poirier has a record of 72-52-14 with a 2.74 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and six shutouts.

In 52 games with Texas last season, Poirier posted a 27-19-6 record with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts, establishing career highs in games played and wins and a career-best in save percentage. Poirier’s 27 wins ranked second in the AHL, while his .912 save percentage ranked tied for eighth, despite facing the most shots of any goaltender. The Farnham, Quebec native started all five of Texas’ games in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, going 2-3-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average, an .883 save percentage and one shutout.

Poirier played one season in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads in 2022-23, posting a 19-2-1 record with a 2.07 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage and three shutouts. Poirier, who helped Idaho capture the Brabham Cup for best regular-season record, was named to the ECHL’s 2022-23 All-Rookie Team.