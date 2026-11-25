Flipping Quarters – With the first quarter of their 84-game regular season slate in the rear view, the Caps come home for a quick two-game homestand that kicks off a busy holiday weekend. Tonight, the Caps host the Philadelphia Flyers in an important Metropolitan Division matchup. The Flyers are ahead of Washington in the Metro standings, but Philly has also played five more games than the Caps to this juncture of the campaign; the Caps hold a lead over the Flyers in points percentage.

With the Thanksgiving holiday looming, both the Caps and Flyers are hungry for different reasons. The Capitals are hungry for points; they’ve gone five straight games without collecting a point for the first time in nearly four years. Philadelphia is hungry to get past the modest threshold of three consecutive wins; the Flyers enter tonight’s game with a three-game winning streak, the 14th time they’ve strung together three straight victories since February of 2024, which is the last time they managed to stretch a three-game winning spree to four.

Each of Philly’s two three-game winning runs was achieved by winning on the 17th, 19th and 21st days of the month – first in October and now again in November – and the Flyers are playing a better brand of hockey than when they lost 5-2 in their first visit here on Oct. 28.

“I think they're playing a lot better after the rocky start,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery of tonight’s opponent. “I think you know that anytime you start like that, it brings a lot of attention, and there's a lot of urgency brought out in your group. Now, I think too, getting healthy and [Travis] Konecny back in their lineup, so there's some people that move back in that I think help too. Owen Tippett has a turned into a really good player in our League, that is a difference maker, so him as well.

“And then just some specific things that it that it feels like they've gotten cleaned up inside of their game that are helping them have success and win some games. I think it'll be a little bit different team than we saw in our building a few weeks ago.”

Four weeks ago exactly, the Caps skated to a 5-2 win over the Flyers on the strength of a pair of goals from Alex Tuch and a pair from Jordan Kyrou, the latter of whom will be missing tonight’s game with an upper body injury.

“I think they're defending better; at least the analytics in the film, that's what it's sort of pointing us to,” says Carbery of the Flyers. “They're doing a better job with their [defensive] zone coverage, but it looks like they're limiting time and space. They're doing a good job.

“The transition I think is the underrated thing, because you can never get it out of your head with the Philadelphia Flyers because they're really good in transition and really skilled and really fast. So you, in their [defensive] zone coverage, you just have to be careful with their transition game because they can hurt you very, very quickly. We've talked about it extensively, if you get out of structure, lose people, you have the puck, you're attacking, you're attacking. you're attacking. Uh oh! Now they get the puck; they can turn that scenario into a scoring chance, an opportunity for them very, very quickly.

“So the transition game will be key to us making sure that we're not giving them anything, especially carelessly. That when we have good scenarios going on for us offensively with the puck, it doesn't turn into quickly bad scenarios for us defensively.”

Chasing A Rainbow – Given what Carbery stated above regarding Philadelphia’s prowess in the transition game, the Caps must be guarded at chasing offense, too. Not only has Washington allowed five or more goals against in each of the five losses in its current losing streak, the Caps have surrendered five or goals against in each of their last eight losses, and in nine of their 11 setbacks on the season.

This season marks the first time since 1979-80 that Washington has allowed five or more goals against nine times within its first 21 games of the season. Given that the Caps haven’t had much trouble scoring goals this season, we wondered whether Washington might be guilty of chasing offense at the expense of being diligent on defense at times through the first quarter of the campaign.

“One thousand percent,” asserts Carbery. “No doubt, and when you talk about that and when you think about that when you peel that back, I don't look at it as selfish. You could see some players that you've coached, some people that you've watched in different teams, that exact statement that you said [about chasing offense]. It's because it's about them, and they want to score and they want points.

“With our guys, I don't feel that way. I feel like it comes from a place of good, and they want to score to try to help. Unfortunately, sometimes that can go sideways when you're doing it at the expense of putting us in a vulnerable spot. So that's where we're teaching some of our offensive guys that, ‘I understand your heart's in the right place. You're trying to help us win a game, but you're actually hurting us, and you need to be more intelligent in this situation. You cannot try to create offense here because if it doesn't work out, we are giving up a two-on-one or a breakaway.’

“You saw it multiple times in Boston where the 4-4 goal [late in the second period] is a prime example of it. We're trying to score after the power play. We're trying to score, we've got it, we’ve got them on the ropes; Boston's gassed. They're trying to sort out their [defensive] zone coverage; it's all over the map. We try to go seam back door to Dylan Strome to go up 5-4. Next thing you know, we give up an odd man situation, and it's 5-4, Boston. And all the guys on the ice are trying to do the right thing, but we lose focus, we lose structure, we prioritize scoring the game-winning goal as opposed to [thinking], ‘Hey, we can still try to score while we have numbers back, while we have a good F3, while we have two defensemen or a forward covering for a [defenseman]. We can do both.’”

Recent losing streaks of this length have been rare in these parts for the last several seasons, but when they do crop up, it’s typically because the team is having difficulty scoring goals. This time around, they need to keep pucks out of their net, and that situation is leading to as much – if not more – line juggling than the opposite situation has in the past.

“That's where you've seen so many fluxes in some line combinations,” says Carbery. “We always know [Pierre-Luc Dubois’] line because of who Dubie is as a player. I can put anyone there, and I know it's going to be a rock-solid line. And that's not saying the wingers don't do a good job in [Aliaksei Protas] and [Alex Tuch], but Dubie is just such a good 200-foot centerman.

“So now, it's finding the balance of everywhere else [in the lineup], to be able to create offensively, but also be responsible. To your point, that's where we're still working through it. We feel like we've got some good combinations going into tonight. We felt like we had something going with Ilya [Protas]'s line and that, but we'll get better. We'll keep working at it, and these guys are working every single day. And we will improve our play without the puck and get our [goals against and] what we're giving up down. We'll get there.”

In Saturday’s loss to the Bruins, the Caps were able to put forth a strong start, one that had them leading 2-1 after 20 minutes of play. But Washington has not been able to keep its opponent off the scoreboard for 15 straight periods now, and Boston’s four-goal second period put the Caps down a goal headed to the third on Saturday night. They know they need to find a way to calm the game down, and to stretch their strong play across more of the game than just the first 20 minutes.

“I think focus is a big thing,” says Caps defenseman Matt Roy. “We know what makes us successful, and we need to find a way to just focus and bear down and do the little things that keep us successful throughout the game.

“We have so much talent offensively. I think we feel confident to win a game 6-5 or whatever. So again, going back to the basics, playing hard defensively, and kind of shifting our mindset that way, I think will help us in the long run.”

In The Nets – Logan Thompson is back between the pipes for the Capitals tonight. Last season, he notched a career best .672 quality start pct. (39 quality starts out of 58 total). This season, his quality start rate of .533 (8-of-15) is the lowest of his career to date. In 115 career starts with Washington, Thompson has been pulled for reasons of performance only three times, but two of them have been this month, both in his last six starts.

Lifetime against the Flyers, Thompson is 5-1-1 in seven appearances, all starts, with a 2.72 GAA and a .900 save pct.

For Philadelphia, we are expecting to see Joseph Woll in goal tonight. Woll and Dan Vladar have split Philly’s netminding workload down the middle this season, with each goalie getting a baker’s dozen starts in the team’s first 26 contests. Woll has five wins to four for Vladar, and he has sharper career numbers against the Caps than his partner does.

Lifetime against Washington, Woll is 4-3-0 in seven appearances – six starts – with a 2.60 GAA and a .905 save pct.

All Down The Line – Here’s how the Caps and the Flyers might look on Wednesday night in Washington:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

21-A. Protas, 80-Dubois, 43-Wilson

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 72-Beauvillier

9-Leonard, 62-I. Protas, 89-Tuch

63-Miroshnichenko, 22-Jenner, 34-Sourdif

Defense

6-Chychrun, 3-Roy

42-Fehervary, 27-Liljegren

44-Hutson, 29-St. Ivany

Goaltenders

48-Thompson

79-Lindgren

Injured/Out

25-Kyrou (upper body)

38-Sandin (lower body)

73-Desharnais (appendectomy)

Healthy Extras

4-Holl

53-Frank

PHILADELPHIA

Forwards

71-Foerster, 22-Dvorak, 11-Konecny

74-Tippett, 86-Barkey, 94-Martone

54-Knuble, 27-Cates, 39-Michkov

46-Zegras, 14-Couturier, 52-Acciari

Defense

6-Sanheim, 55-Ristolainen

8-York, 9-Drysdale

24-Seeler, 59-Bonk

Goaltenders

53-Woll

80-Vladar

Injured/out

29-Grebenkin (upper body)

Healthy Extras

5-Jiricek

44-Benoit

58-Bunting