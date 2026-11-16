Nov. 17 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: MNMT

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Capitals Radio Network

Washington Capitals (10-8-0)

Tampa Bay Lightning (14-6-0)

Having lost two consecutive games in regulation for the third time this season, the Caps take aim at stopping that short slide at two games for the third time this season on Tuesday night in Tampa against the Lightning.

The Caps enter Tuesday night’s tilt in Tampa on the heels of dropping both ends of a home-and-home set to Metro Division rival New Jersey in Newark on Thursday, and at Capital One Arena on Saturday night. In both contests, the Caps fell by a margin of three goals, which was deceiving in both incidences.

Of the 120 minutes of hockey played in the two games, 99 minutes and 59 seconds were played with the score even or one of the teams up by a single goal. The Caps had an early lead in both games – and multiple early leads in the home game – but couldn’t expand that advantage, which has been an issue at times this season.

Special teams have also vexed the Capitals to this point of the campaign. Washington’s power play ranks 23rd in the circuit with a 20 percent efficiency rate and its penalty killing outfit ranks 20th with a kill rate of 75.4 percent.

As the season closes in on the one-quarter mark, the Caps are looking to tighten up defensively more than anything else. With an average of 2.55 goals scored per game at 5-on-5, the Caps rank fourth in the NHL, behind the third-place Lightning (2.7).

But Washington has yielded 42 goals against at 5-on-5 in 18 games, an average of 2.33 per game. At the same point last season, the Caps had yielded just 24 goals against at 5-on-5 through 18 games, the lowest total in the League. They’ve yielded an extra 5-on-5 goal against every game this season compared to last.

“One thing I've noticed,” begins Caps defenseman Matt Roy, “is when we have those long [defensive] zone shifts, we have a hard time just getting pucks out in a good spot so guys can change. So, our shifts are getting a bit longer and guys are getting tired, which just makes it harder to get momentum. “So, I think just finding ways to get out of our zone as quick as we can, and with all the support we can I think will help us not only get down the ice but sustain more [offensive] zone time.”

Communication is key in being able to execute those “shared clears” where it takes multiple touches from multiple players to safely exit the zone for the change of personnel to take place.

“There is a lot of trust that goes into it as well,” says Roy. “If guys are in a good position, then maybe you can make a blind play and trust that your guy is there. And that’s just the type of support that helps you get out of the zone and helps you win games.”

The Caps have been dealing with some injuries on the blueline since the outset of the season, and they have yet to see what their lineup will look like with a full group of healthy blueliners. Both Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy) and Rasmus Sandin (offseason knee surgery) have returned to practicing with their teammates, although both are still sporting the light blue non-contact sweaters.

“Vinny had a great start to the season, I thought,” says Roy. “He has been a great addition for us. And obviously, we all know what Sandy can do. Those two will be impact players, and we’re ready for them to be back.”

Washington is in Tampa for the second time this season; the Caps suffered a 3-1 loss here on Oct. 3 in the Lightning’s home opener this season, a game in which Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves and kept the Caps in the contest until a late empty-net goal sealed the deal for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning has yet to go more than one game without earning a point this season. Tampa Bay is coming into Tuesday’s contest on the heels of a 2-0 loss to the Red Wings and netminder Daniil Tarasov on Saturday, a game in which the former Blue Jacket made 32 saves in shutting out the Lightning.

Saturday’s setback came in the opener of a six-game homestand for the Bolts, matching their longest homestand of the season. The Lightning have another six-game residency at Benchmark International Arena coming up Feb. 12-23.

Longtime Caps blueline stalwart John Carlson had a five-point game (one goal, four assists) to reach the 800-point plateau for his NHL career last week in Buffalo. With 801 career points (176 goals, 625 assists), Carlson now ranks 23rd all-time among all defensemen in NHL history in scoring, and he ranks sixth among active blueliners.

Among the group of retired NHL defensemen ahead of him on the League’s all-time scoring ledger, only two – Gary Suter (844 points) and ex-Cap Sergei Gonchar (811) have yet to be enshrined into the Hockey Hall of Fame.