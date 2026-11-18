An early three-goal hole proved too deep for the Capitals to dig out of on Tuesday night at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena, and they wound up the night on the short end of a 5-2 setback, their third loss in succession.

Jake Guentzel scored a pair of goals for the Bolts, and ex-Cap John Carlson had a hand in putting his former team in the loss column, picking up three assists to run his total to 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) through the first quarter of the campaign.

“We dug ourselves a hole,” begins Caps coach Spencer Carbery, “but again, I hate to sound like a broken record, but I didn't mind a few of those shifts early. I just went back and watched them, and we're the. But then we just we just make some bonehead mistakes, coming into the [defensive] zone, just lack of detail, poor closes down low. We fall asleep in the slot. We're down; we're down 1-0. A

“And then you're like, okay, we're fine. Then we have two or three more good shifts. We start to get going again, and then it's another mistake. So, getting down 3-0, we continue to fight. We did some good things, but not good enough again.”

Tampa Bay jumped in front on its first shot on net of the night, netting a fourth-line goal from Sam O’Reilly at 2:11 of the first frame. Jeff Viel took a feed from Brayden Point in neutral ice and carried into Washington territory on the right side. Viel curled around the cage and fired a perfect feed to the front for O’Reilly, who beat Logan Thompson on the stick side from the slot for his first career goal in the NHL.

After an unsuccessful Washington power play – the Caps’ lone man advantage of the game – the Bolts doubled their lead on a rare goal that featured three defensemen earning points.

Carlson received the puck from Ryan McDonagh, who then went to the bench for a change. Carlson fired a long pass for Charle-Edouard D’Astous, who gained the zone and fired a shot from the slot that glanced off Thompson’s glove and in at 11:36 of the first, his second goal in as many games against Washington this season. McDonagh received a secondary helper, but he did not get a “plus” on the goal; he was on the bench when the red light went on.

Less than two minutes later, it was 3-0. Thompson stopped Jake Guentzel twice from point blank range in a span of 22 seconds after Tampa Bay won a draw in the Caps’ end. But Guentzel buried the rebound, making it 3-0 for the Lightning at 13:11.

Carbery called his timeout at that point, and the Caps were able to muster a marker late in the frame when Matt Roy and Aliaksei Protas combined to set up Alex Tuch for a slot shot that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy at 16:12 of the first period.

But the damage was done, and the Caps couldn’t rally back against the Lightning, which is now 9-1-0 at home this season.

Just after the midpoint of the second period, Carlson made a vintage play to restore the Lightning’s three-goal lead. From center point, he issued a perfect slap pass to the net front, enabling Guentzel to score a drive-by redirect goal that made it a 4-1 contest at 11:34.

Ryan Leonard again drew Washington within a pair with his eighth goal of the season, a wrist shot from the slot following a feed from Tom Wilson at 4:53 of the final frame.

Plenty of time remained, but the Caps couldn’t get any closer and Anthony Cirelli’s late empty-net goal accounted for the 5-2 final score.

Washington wasn’t as productive from the middle of the ice in the Lightning’s zone, and the Caps gave up way too much in the middle of the sheet in their own end of the rink.

“The middle of the ice is important both offensively and defensively,” says Tuch. “It's usually the team that can control that area that’s usually the more successful team. We weren't able to do that early on, and once you're chasing from behind against a good team like that, it's really hard to come back.”

For the first time this season, the Caps are sitting with a three-game losing streak. They return home to host Buffalo on Thursday night at Capital One Arena.