Across The Atlantic – The Caps kick off a week of duels with Atlantic Division opponents on Tuesday night in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Washington then returns home to host Buffalo on Thursday before taking to the road one more time for a Saturday visit with the Bruins in Beantown.

The Capitals enter Tuesday’s game having lost consecutive contests in regulation for the third time this season, but they have yet to go three games without pulling a point this season, a streak they’re trying to keep intact here tonight.

Tampa Bay reeled off eight consecutive victories on home ice to start the season – a spree that started with a 3-1 win over Washington in the Lightning’s home opener on Oct. 3 – and it enters tonight’s game on the heels of its lone loss on home ice in 2026-27, a 2-0 whitewashing at the hands of Daniil Tarasov and the Detroit Red Wings here on Saturday.

“First period, the start in this building, you have to be ready,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery. “I think it's right up there with Carolina; they catch teams off guard with their puck pressure, with their [defensemen] being aggressive, and if you are not ready for puck drop here in this building, I find that you can be put back on your heels quickly. I remember it distinctly in my years in Toronto, especially playing the playoff series here.

“Early in this game, in this building, it’s really important to be able to handle their pressure. So, that'll be number one. And then a lot of the things we did in the second and third period [on Oct. 3], I thought we did a pretty good job on the back half of a back-to-back, and we looked at those some of those things this morning. They're a great team, they're playing great right now, they have the usual suspects; we know about the really elite level offensive players that they have in their top six, and John [Carlson] seems to be hitting his stride here now as well offensively, playing a lot with [Nikita Kucherov]. They cause a lot of problems defensively and are doing a good job defensively, so we'll have our hands full.”

Have A Cigar – Soon after the conclusion of the Lightning’s morning skate today, a trio of Tampa Bay reps presented Caps captain Alex Ovechkin with a unique gift to commemorate his last regular season visit to the barn now known as Benchmark International Arena.

Bolts captain Victor Hedman, ex-Caps defenseman John Carlson and Lightning assistant coach Jeff Halpern – who was Caps’ captain during Ovechkin’s rookie season – combined to deliver a custom J.C. Newman box of cigars commemorating Ovechkin’s “hot stick” celebration here from way back on March 19, 2009 when he scored his 50th goal of the season, reaching the half century mark for the third of what would be nine times in his illustrious 22-year career.

Family Affair – Washington is conducting the 18th edition of its nearly annual Mentors’ Trip on this week’s journey to Tampa Bay. The series began with a set of back-to-back games in Florida and Tampa, respectively, on Feb. 15-16, 2008. This year’s trip is just the second of 18 in which the Mentors’ Trip is a one-game journey; the first was a train trip to New York to take on the Rangers in 2011-12.

Naturally, Tampa is a frequent stop in Mentors’ Trip history, and this year’s trip here marks the seventh time a game against the Lightning has been included in the journey.

“When planning this with our excellent team services director Rob Tillotson,” begins Carbery, “he always presents some different times of the year and different trips of what could potentially be possibilities, back in the summer when the schedule is released. And this one coming sandwiched in [between] some home games and being able to go down to Tampa Bay, practice down there, and play felt like a good opportunity early in the season to get the mentors in.

“And even though it is only one game – and a lot of times it ends up in a couple games in years past – I think the timing of it is good, and the opportunity to go down to Tampa Bay, great environment, great team down there, will be a good early week with the mentors.”

The Caps are playing a Mentors’ trip contest for the seventh time overall; each of the first two Mentors’ Trips – in 2007-08 and 2008-09 – were held in back-to-back games against the Lightning and Panthers here in the Sunshine State. The Caps are 5-0-1 in their previous six visits here with the mentors, with the most recent win being a stirring comeback victory two years ago this month here, on the night before Thanksgiving in 2024, Nov. 27, 2024.

Beautiful Surprise – At this time last month, defenseman Jack St. Ivany was a member of the Winnipeg Jets, a team that was preparing to host the Montreal Canadiens in the Heritage Classic in Winnipeg on Oct. 25. Acquired by the Jets in a June 29 trade with Pittsburgh, St. Ivany skated in four of Winnipeg’s first 10 games to start the 2026-27 season, the fourth straight season in which he has seen NHL action.

Two days prior to the Heritage Classic, the Jets placed St. Ivany on waivers as part of the fallout from acquiring a quartet of players from New Jersey for disgruntled goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who forced a trade out of Winnipeg.

St. Ivany’s parents and girlfriend were preparing to come to Winnipeg for the outdoor game if he was going to be in the lineup, but now his spot on the roster was in flux and his career was hanging in the balance for the 24-hour waiver period. Maybe he would clear waivers and be assigned to AHL Manitoba, or perhaps one of the other 31 NHL clubs would claim him.

Happily for St. Ivany and his family – and for the Capitals as well – Washington claimed the 27-year-old native of Manhattan Beach, Calif. off waivers, and he arrived in DC on the day of the Heritage Classic and practiced with his new teammates for the first time the very next day, Monday, Oct. 26.

St. Ivany’s whirlwind of a few weeks swept his dad Darin into the mix this week, as the elder St. Ivany accompanies his son on this week’s Caps Mentors’ Trip.

“It's been really nice to get a chance to meet some of the other dads, but get to shake hands with all these players,” says Darin St. Ivany. “And every one of them just been so nice, and you get the feel of what Jack's been talking about and telling us, which is just how welcoming they've all been, and how much they've made him feel right at home, and getting a chance to shake hands with the coaches and having them say some nice stuff about Jack. And again, you can just really understand how he's been able to do as well as he has showing up here, and not expecting to be here, but getting this opportunity, and you can see how easy they've made it on him to be able to play his game.”

Jack St. Ivany has more than done his part and held his own since arriving in DC. He picked up an assist on his first shift with the Caps had multi-assist games in his first two games in a Washington uniform, the first player in franchise history to achieve the feat. He scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 7 against Florida, and has amassed six points (one goal, five assists) – one shy of his single-season best – in just eight games with Washington.

“He likes to play a simple game,” says St. Ivany of his son. “As parents, we're just hoping to be able to see him play the kind of game and the kind of style that he likes to play and get that opportunity. Again, he's going to keep it pretty simple, but just getting those chances and there's something about the way they’ve made him feel comfortable that has him playing the kind of game we know he can play, and to see him doing that out here has just been terrific.”

St. Ivany is a low mileage 27-year-old who split four seasons of collegiate hockey equally between Yale and Boston College – he was one of the first players to be able to go through the transfer portal without sitting out – after his sophomore season at Yale was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After logging 165 AHL games and now 65 of them in the NHL, St. Ivany has surpassed the 200-pro games mark that can sometimes define what a defenseman will become, and he has shown gradual improvement at every level at which he has played.

His family is thrilled for him to be able to continue playing in the NHL with the Caps, and to see him thriving on a pairing with standout rookie Cole Hutson. Despite playing together for just eight of Washington’s 18 games to date, the Hutson-St. Ivany duo has logged upwards of 85 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time together, and the pairing has logged the fourth most minutes of any Caps tandem this season. They’re controlling 57.71 percent of all shot attempts during that span, and the Caps have outscored the opposition 9-4 with them on the ice. Their 62.4 percent rate of xGF is 10th in the NHL among all duos with at least 85 minutes together.

The dynamic Hutson has had a point in six of eight games since St. Ivany’s arrival, totaling 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in those eight games after recording five points (two goals, three assists) in the first 10 games of the season.

“As soon as we got the call that he was claimed, we were just ecstatic,” Darin St. Ivany recalls. “Just to know that he's going to get that opportunity to stay in the NHL and show everybody what he can do. And we know that these guys, a lot of these coaches and these guys have seen him play when he was in Wilkes-Barre. They've seen him play in Pittsburgh, so we knew that they had a good familiarity with his game.

“And so, of course, we were still pins and needles watching that first game, and to see him just jump out there in his first shift and pick up a point, we were jumping up and down in the living room, so excited. But as exciting as that was, just watching shift after shift and game after game, where he's been able to hang in there and play well and just play his style of game, that's just such relief and so exciting.”

A month ago at this time, the St. Ivany family was eyeing the possibility of a trip to Winnipeg to watch Jack play under the lights against the Montreal Canadiens. Things can change quickly in pro sports and they changed on a dime – with a subsequent 24-hour period in limbo – for St. Ivany and his family. But the personable blueliner has scripted a stellar start for himself in Washington.

“We knew there were some question marks for whether or not he even be playing in that game, or where he would be on the roster,” recalls Darin St. Ivany. “So, we were making tentative plans. We're preparing for it mentally, trying to allow him the room to prepare for whatever happens mentally himself. And then you get the call that he's on waivers, and you just try to remind everybody to pull together, and everybody's trying to encourage each other to remember what all has happened in the past, you know what is what's going to happen now. It's just going to be a time to rededicate yourself and focus on what you’ve got to do to get to keep things moving along.

“And so, we were doing a lot of preparation. So, to get that call that he's coming here was just exhilarating. But yeah, you could see the uncertainty was weighing on him a lot when he was there in Winnipeg, and sometimes maybe when you do get a little bit more knocked down and you get your back up against the wall and you realize, ‘Hey man, this is a second opportunity, and I’ve got nothing to lose, and let's go for it.’ So, I think for him to have that release, and we can just feel it.”

In The Nets – Logan Thompson will be back between the pipes tonight for the Capitals, making his 14th start of the season and seeking his eighth victory. Lifetime against the Lightning, he is 1-3-0 in four appearances – all starts – with a 3.36 GAA and an .825 save pct.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is the expected starter for the Bolts. Seeking a 10th straight 30-win season, he is seeking his 10th win of the season tonight for Tampa Bay. Lifetime against Washington, he is 13-11-2 in 26 appearances – all starts – with a shutout, a 2.98 GAA and a .907 save pct.

All Down The Line – Here’s how the Caps and Lightning might look on Tuesday night in Tampa:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

21-A. Protas, 80-Dubois, 89-Tuch

8-Ovechkin, 62-I. Protas, 34-Sourdif

9-Leonard, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

72-Beauvillier, 22-Jenner, 25-Kyrou

Defense

6-Chychrun, 3-Roy

42-Fehervary, 27-Liljegren

44-Hutson, 29-St. Ivany

Goaltenders

48-Thompson

79-Lindgren

Injured/Out

38-Sandin (lower body)

73-Desharnais (appendectomy)

Healthy Extras

4-Holl

53-Frank

63-Miroshnichenko

TAMPA BAY

Forwards

59-Guentzel, 21-Point, 86-Kucherov

38-Hagel, 71-Cirelli, 93-Goncalves

95-Mikheyev, 28-Girgensons, 29-Holmberg

25-Viel, 23-O’Reilly, 37-Gourde

Defense

51-D’Astous, 74-Carlson

77-Hedman, 90-Moser

27-McDonagh, 81-Cernak

Goaltenders

88-Vasilevskiy

35-Hildeby

Injured/out

94-Geekie (undisclosed)

Healthy Extras

24-Crozier

49-Sabourin

78-Lilleberg