Cold November – Two teams looking to steer out of skids will meet tonight at Capital One Arena when the Caps and the Buffalo Sabres hook up for the second of their three meetings this season. Washington has dropped three straight games and the Sabres are sitting on a five-game slide as they get set to tangle tonight.

Just under four weeks ago, the Caps authored a 4-3 overtime victory over Buffalo on the strength of a pair of goals from ex-Sabre Alex Tuch – including the game-winner – and a pair from Dylan Strome. Washington spotted Buffalo an early 2-0 lead before rallying for the win.

Washington won five of six games to finish October, but it has opened November with five losses in seven games (2-5-0). Buffalo finished October with a modest three-game winning streak achieved via a sweep of its California trip, but the Sabres are 1-5-1 since the calendar turned to November.

Tighten Up – Nineteen games into last season, the Caps had yielded just 24 goals against at 5-on-5, the lowest figure in the League. Through 19 games this season, that number has nearly doubled to 46, meaning the Caps are yielding over a goal a game more at 5-on-5 this season. Despite that significant uptick in goals against, the Caps own the same points percentage (.526) they had last season after 19 games.

“I think we've been able to win some games and we've lost some lopsided games that have put us down four, so we'll now we'll be minus-four, and we've had some high-scoring 6-3, 5-2 instead of that [loss] being a 2-1, we'd be way lower in the goals against,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery of holding serve in the standings. “So, I think that would be the way to explain it; we've lost a lot of games 5-3, it's felt like, at least to me, 5-2, 6-2. So now, all of a sudden, our goals against creeps up.”

All the coaches and players will tell you the Caps must be better and stingier defensively as this season wears on; giving up three-plus goals per game on a regular basis is not a formula for success in the modern NHL, though the Caps’ potent attack has helped them continue to pull points while they sort things out defensively.

“It's probably a little bit of everything,” says Caps right wing Tom Wilson. “You find offense and you feel good about your offense, and then maybe you start giving up too much in your own end. For years we've been talking about offense, offense, offense. Focus a lot on that, and then I guess maybe the urgency in your own end goes down a little bit, but we have to understand that we're probably a better offensive team than we've been in a while. But that doesn't really matter if you're not taking care of your own end, and not even just your own end. It’s about being hard to play against, urgency, blocking shots, getting into people, taking the game to the trenches once in a while, playing in straight lines.

“I think if you talk to some of the teams that have played against us, they're like, ‘Yeah, you guys are pretty good," but we could be a little bit harder on them. So, I think that's just the details in our game, the urgency, the desperation, especially early in games. You can't get down two, three goals against the Vasilevskiys and the Hellebuycks of the world. You’ve got to make sure that you're focused early in those games, and you know there'll be teams maybe you can climb back against. But against the good teams, we’ve got to a better 60 minutes.”

The Caps lead the NHL with seven empty-net goals against; they’ve yielded one of those in each of their three consecutive wins, but even taking away those empty-net goals in the last three games doesn’t shrink any of those contests to a one-goal decision. And the Caps have surrendered at least one goal against in all nine periods during the life of their current slide (h/t Carter Myers).

Tuesday’s game was played almost entirely at 5-on-5, and the Caps were too porous in the middle of the ice in their own end.

“Rush coverage, odd man rushes against, puck play in the offensive zone, F3 coverage in the offensive zone, which leads to odd man rushes,” lists Carbery as areas in need of shoring up. “I think that's a big part of it. I think a lot of what we've given up, if you go and look at the chances and the goals, a lot of it is off the rush, right? So, I mean, you'd be crazy not to go, ‘Okay, we’ve got to do a better job with the rush.’”

In seven of their first 19 games this season, the Caps have yielded five or more goals against, an ignominious situation they’ve not faced since 2005-06, Alex Ovechkin’s rookie season, when power plays were plentiful and players were rusty from missing an entire season because of a labor stoppage.

“There’s no secret,” says Carbery. “You all know here, we all know here, the players all know here this is not a recipe to be a successful team in the National Hockey League. So, this is a daily process of working at finding ways to be a better defensive team.”

The 400 Unit – Tonight, Caps defenseman Martin Fehervary is expected to skate in his 400th career NHL game. Chosen in the second round (46th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Fehervary is now the third-longest tenured player in the Washington organization, behind only Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson.

As the 20th defenseman chosen in the 2018 NHL Draft, Fehervary has logged the sixth most games played of all blueliners from his draft class, and he becomes the 15th defenseman to log as many as 400 games in a Capitals sweater.

Fehervary made his NHL debut as a 19-year-old – he was days shy of turning 20 – on Oct. 2, 2019 at St. Louis in the Caps’ opening night contest of the 2019-20 season.

Century City – Forward Justin Sourdif is set to suit up for his 100th career NHL contest tonight against Buffalo. Originally chosen by Florida in the third round (87th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Caps obtained Sourdif from the Panthers in a June 26, 2025 trade.

Sourdif has logged 95 of his 99 career NHL games with Washington, and he has totaled 19 goals and 21 assists in 40 games in his career to date. Among all players chosen in the third round or later in 2020, Sourdif becomes the eighth to reach the triple-digit level in NHL games played.

In The Nets – Logan Thompson starts for the Caps tonight against Buffalo, making his 15th start of the season and pursuing his eight victory. After starting the season with three straight wins, Thompson has been nicked for three or more goals against in eight of his last 11 starts while going 4-6-0.

Lifetime against Buffalo, he is 3-3-0 in six appearances – all of them starts – with a 4.37 GAA and an .854 save pct.

For the Sabres, Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen gets the start tonight, his first in Buffalo’s last four games. Buffalo is carrying three goaltenders, and each of the three has started at least one game during the life of the Sabres’ current five-game losing streak.

Luukkonen started six straight games from Oct. 12-24, but hasn’t made consecutive starts since, and has seen action in three of 10 games since, going 2-1-0. Lifetime against the Capitals, he is 6-2-3 in 11 games – all of them starts – with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save pct.

All Down The Line – Here’s how the Caps and the Sabres might look on Thursday night in the District:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

21-A. Protas, 80-Dubois, 43-Wilson

8-Ovechkin, 62-I. Protas, 34-Sourdif

9-Leonard, 17-Strome, 89-Tuch

72-Beauvillier, 22-Jenner, 25-Kyrou

Defense

6-Chychrun, 3-Roy

42-Fehervary, 27-Liljegren

44-Hutson, 29-St. Ivany

Goaltenders

48-Thompson

79-Lindgren

Injured/Out

38-Sandin (lower body)

73-Desharnais (appendectomy)

Healthy Extras

4-Holl

53-Frank

63-Miroshnichenko

BUFFALO

Forwards

6-Benson, 20-Kulich, 72-Thompson

19-Krebs, 86-Ostlund, 22-Quinn

17-Zucker, 9-Norris, 91-Doan

29-Malenstyn, 48-Kozak, 10-Carrick

Defense

26-Dahlin, 23-Samuelsson

21-Timmins, 25-Power

8-Zellweger, 46-Crevier

Goaltenders

34-Lyon

92-Ellis

Injured/out

15-Danforth (upper body)

24-Grzelcyk (lower body)

94-Helenius (upper body)

Healthy Extras

1-Luukkonen

71-McLeod

73-Metsa