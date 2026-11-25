The calendar theme is red carpet, with players and dogs photographed walking a red carpet. Players photographed in the calendar include:

Anthony Beauvillier, Jakob Chychrun, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ethen Frank, Boone Jenner, Timothy Liljegren, Charlie Lindgren, Dylan McIlrath, Dylan Strome and Alex Tuch with their dogs; andVincent Desharnais, Martin Fehervary, Cole Hutson, Jordan Kyrou, Ryan Leonard, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Alex Ovechkin, Aliaksei Protas, Ilya Protas, Matt Roy, Rasmus Sandin and Justin Sourdif with dogs from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, in addition to Logan Thompson and Tom Wilson with their dogs who they adopted from WTAR.

Photography services are provided by Virgil Ocampo Photography, with Mikkayla Lindgren, Melissa McIlrath and Taylor Wilson serving as art directors for the calendar.

Founded in 2015, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the primary mission to operate a life-saving animal rescue transport and adoption program. Click here for more information.

MSE Foundation is committed to making the Greater Washington region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for the community. Learn more at MonumentalFoundation.org/ and follow MSE Foundation on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

MSE Foundation and the Capitals have raised nearly $700,000 for local animal shelters through the sale of Caps Canine Calendars since 2012.