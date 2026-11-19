Nov. 19 vs. Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: MNMT

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Capitals Radio Network

Buffalo Sabres (8-9-4)

Washington Capitals (10-9-0)

The Caps make a quick stop at home to host the Buffalo Sabres Thursday at Capital One Arena, the middle match of a trio of games with Atlantic Division foes. Washington started the week in Tampa on Tuesday, where it fell into a three-goal deficit in the first period and couldn’t recover in a 5-2 loss. The Caps carry a three-game losing slide into Thursday’s game, their second and final meeting against Buffalo on home ice this season.

With Tuesday’s loss against the Lightning in Tampa, the Caps have dropped five of their last seven games (2-5-0) and they’ve yielded five or more goals against in all five setbacks. For the first time since Alex Ovechkin’s rookie campaign of 2005-06 Washington has surrendered five or more goals against in as many as seven of its first 19 games.

Despite their defensive travails, the Caps own a .526 points percentage going into Thursday’s game, matching the mark they achieved to the 19-game mark last season (9-8-2). What’s interesting is that heading into Wednesday’s slate of NHL activity, the Caps’ points percentage ranks 17th in the League; last season the same figure at the same juncture had them tied for 24th.

To this point of the 2026-27 season, the Caps rank 29th in the League with average of 3.68 goals against per game. Their average of 3.37 goals scored per game is sustaining them; it’s the ninth best rate in the NHL.

Nineteen games into last season, the Caps’ rate of 2.79 goals per game was tied for 24th while their goals against rate of 2.47 was tied for third best in the League, with only slight differences in special team performances from last season to this. Where the Caps have really stumbled though, is in their 5-on-5 play.

Washington owns a 48-46 goal differential at 5-on-5; it is tied for seventh in goals for and tied for 22nd in goals against. But the Caps have nearly doubled their goals against total from last season to this at 5-on-5. They were the stingiest 5-on-5 defensive team in the NHL at this time last season, with just 24 goals against. That translates to more than a goal against per game increase from one season to the next which is difficult to both fathom and overcome. So, in that light, the Caps’ 10-9-0 record can be seen as favorable, and it’s been good enough to keep them even higher in the standings at the same stage of last season with essentially the same record.

In Tuesday’s loss to the Lightning – a game with just a single unsuccessful power play on each side – the Caps lost the game in the middle of the ice. Although Washington had the greater of time with the puck in the offensive zone and had more offensive zone possession time, the Lightning generated from the middle and manufactured more with less, more than doubling the Caps in expected goals, according to Sport Logiq.

The Caps had more slot driving plays (31-23) but mustered fewer slot shots on net (10-14) and high danger scoring chances (10-14).

“I think honestly,” said Caps coach Spencer Carbery spoke of the Lightning the game, “as we start to find out what our team is about, and all the new guys fitting in and where they fit, and all the young guys that are coming in, and how we're going to play, and our identity and whatnot, we can take a page out of their book. These guys have been doing it for a long time, and yeah, they have high-end world-class skill.

“I'm not taking anything away from [Nikita Kucherov], [Brayden] Point, [Jake] Guentzel. They are elite, elite players. But they also fight to get to the net front. They also can win a puck on the forecheck. They also play a very simplistic game. Yes, they make a ton of plays. Yes, they are world class and gifted.

“But at the same time, what we have to do a better job of, and what we we're going to have to learn is, it's a little bit simpler with our approach. You know, it's a little bit simpler with our what we're going to do with the puck. It's a little bit simpler with our attack mentality. It's a little bit simpler with get to the net, and conversely, box out on our side and get to their net. And rinse, repeat, and win more battles than they do. And you can slice up the game a ton of different ways, and you can break it down. But at the end of the day, the game when you're talking about winning puck battles, getting to the interior, defending your net, it’s all the simple stuff that's been around for 100 years.”

Sport Logiq had the Lightning with a 57.6 and the Caps with a 42.6 percent puck battle winning percentage for Tuesday’s game.

The Caps will try to halt their slide against a similarly struggling Sabres team. Buffalo has dropped five straight games, yielding 21 goals against in the process.

With Thursday’s game in the District, Buffalo heads into the back half of a six-game, 11-day road trip. The Sabres arrive from Philly where they fell 4-3 to the Flyers on Tuesday.

Less than a month ago, on Oct. 24, the Caps and Sabres needed overtime to complete a comeback from a 2-0 first-period deficit to win 4-3 at Capital One Arena. Ex-Sabre Alex Tuch bit the hand that once fed him twice, bookending the Caps’ first goal of the game and the overtime winner around a pair of Dylan Strome strikes.

Following that loss in DC, the Sabres went out west and swept the California trip to close out October. Buffalo is 1-5-1 in its seven November games. The Sabres have pulled points from eight of their 11 road games (4-3-4).