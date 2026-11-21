Ready To Start – The Caps are in Boston for the first of their two visits here this season, facing the Bruins on a Saturday night in the big city. Washington has lost four straight and six of eight (2-6-0) and it will again seek to steer out of the skid, this time against one of the elite teams of the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.

In each of their last two games, the Caps have fallen behind by three goals in the first period, so getting off to a good start will be a primary concern.

“We need to have a good start,” says Caps defenseman Martin Fehervary. “Make sure we allow minimum chances for Boston, and we just need to work. I think that’s the key to get better and to get out of this hole or this stretch of losing games. We just need to work, help each other, support each other, and I think we’ll be good.”

Washington’s lineup for tonight’s game is unclear at the moment.

“Lineup stuff will be for warmups,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery. “We’ve got a few things going on.”

Since the start of November, the Caps have yielded an average of 4.88 goals per game, the highest rate in the League across that span. Twenty-two of those goals against have come at 5-on-5, and five have gone into vacated Washington nets. The Caps have yielded at least one goal against in every period during the life of their four-game losing streak; their last full period without yielding a goal against came in their last victory, the third period of a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators in Ottawa on Nov. 10.

With Logan Thompson struggling of late, Charlie Lindgren will start for Washington tonight. Just after the midpoint of the 2023-24 season – Carbery’s first as Caps coach – Lindgren shutout the Bruins here at TD Garden, a win that halted a six-game Washington slide (0-5-1) and helped cement Lindgren as the Caps starter for the remainder of the season. It was the first shutout by a visiting goaltender here in over a year at that time, and it came against a Boston team that entered the game with a 51-9-6 record in its previous 66 home games.

From that Feb. 10, 2024 start to the end of the season, Lindgren led the NHL with 27 starts, and he finished 16-9-3 with four shutouts the rest of the way, helping the Caps to an improbable playoff berth.

“Not a lot of guys that we have in our locker room will remember that game, but I distinctly do, and I think that's a really good recipe,” says Carbery. “Whether it was Charlie or Logan playing or Darcy Kuemper, just the way that we played is, we're going to need that type of game. It's going to be that type of blueprint that gets us out of this, of being able to defend real well, being able to check in all three areas or all three zones of the ice, and that's certainly a good recipe.”

Welcome Back – Hours ahead of Saturday’s contest in Boston, the Caps successfully reclaimed goaltender Clay Stevenson off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets claimed Stevenson from the Caps on Sept. 28.

Washington has loaned Stevenson to AHL Hershey. In 10 career NHL games with Washington and Winnipeg, Stevenson is 4-5-0 with a 3.08 GAA and an .889 save pct.

The Caps originally signed Stevenson as an undrafted free agent on March 28, 2022, and like originally signed Caps goaltenders Pheonix Copley and Logan Thompson before him, Stevenson has found his way back to the Washington organization.

In 109 career contests with AHL Hershey, Stevenson owns a 63-31-9 record with nine shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .909 save pct.

Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) – Twenty-eight years ago today on a Saturday night in this very building in Boston, the Caps and the Bruins hooked up in the most penalty-filled game Washington has played in the last three and a half decades.

Ron Wilson’s banged up Caps team limped into TD Garden with a 3-6-2 record to show for its previous 11 games that night, while Pat Burns’ Bruins entered at 6-7-5 on the season, having needed overtime to settle three of their previous five games.

Caps defenseman Mark Tinordi was boxed for hi-sticking at 1:04 of the first, and when Boston’s Darren Van Impe scored on the ensuing power play at 2:22, Tinordi exited and was replaced by Caps captain Dale Hunter, who was sent off for slashing after the Van Impe goal.

Tinordi then engaged with and fought Boston’s Joe Thornton at 3:10, and we were off to the races.

Virtually all of the rest of the mayhem went down at 11:42 of the first frame when a total of 31 penalties were assessed: 14 game misconducts (Washington’s Craig Berube and Boston’s Ken Belanger received two game misconducts each), eight fighting majors, five misconducts, and four minor penalties.

All dozen players on the ice were ejected (Berube and Belanger were apparently double secret ejected), including both goalies. Caps netminder Olie Kolzig and Boston goalie Byron Dafoe were both Washington draft choices in 1989, and they served as best man at each other’s weddings some years before this contest. Both goalies received minor penalties for leaving their crease, fighting majors and game misconducts for fighting each other.

“It’s tough fighting your best friend,” said Kolzig after the game. “You can joke about it all you want, but when you’re out there, it’s tough to throw a punch at him.”

Sergei Gonchar logged 33:36 and Joe Reekie 32:15 to lead all Caps defensemen in ice time on that Night of the Short Benches in Boston. Ex-Bruins Adam Oates (27:54) and Joé Juneau (27:15) led the Caps’ forwards in ice time.

Robbie Tallas finished the game in goal for Boston and Rick Tabaracci did so for the Caps, absorbing the loss when ex-Cap Jason Allison put an end to the evening, biting the hand that once fed him in overtime to lift the B’s to a 5-4 win.

After falling into a 3-0 ditch in the first period, Washington rallied with Chris Simon and Peter Bondra (Shorthanded) scoring in the second, and Brendan Witt and Steve Konowalchuk scoring in the third to force overtime.

Allison’s game-winner came with 30 seconds left in overtime and it helped Boston improve to 1-1-5 in overtime games on the season while the Caps fell to 0-0-4.

In The Nets – Lindgren starts for the Caps tonight in Boston. Saddled with a pair of hard luck losses in relief of Logan Thompson this month, Lindgren is 3-4-0 on the season, but his is 3-2-0 in his five starting assignments.

Lifetime against Boston, Lindgren is 3-2-1 in six appearances – all starts – with a pair of shutouts, a 1.89 GAA and a .924 save pct.

For Boston, we are expecting to see Jeremy Swayman in goal. On the season, Swayman is 10-5-1 in 16 appearances, all starts. He owns a 2.50 GAA and a .908 save pct. and has one shutout.

Lifetime against the Capitals, Swayman is 2-2-0 in 13 appearances (12 starts) with a 1.81 GAA and a .932 save pct.

All Down The Line – Here’s how the Caps and the Bruins might look on Saturday night in Beantown. Carbery said some of Washington’s lineup decisions would be made at game time:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

21-A. Protas, 80-Dubois, 89-Tuch

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 72-Beauvillier

9-Leonard, 22-Jenner, 43-Wilson

25-Kyrou, 62-I. Protas, 34-Sourdif

Defense

6-Chychrun, 3-Roy

42-Fehervary, 27-Liljegren

44-Hutson, 29-St. Ivany

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

48-Thompson

Injured/Out

38-Sandin (lower body)

73-Desharnais (appendectomy)

Healthy Extras

4-Holl

53-Frank

63-Miroshnichenko

BOSTON

Forwards

39-Geekie, 28-E. Lindholm, 88-Pastrnak

11-Mittelstadt, 18-Zacha, 77-Peterka,

92-Khusnutdinov, 93-Minten, 51-Poitras

84-Jeannot, 52-Kuraly, 47-Kastelic

Defense

27-H. Lindholm, 73-McAvoy

91-Zadorov, 17-Borgen

6-Lohrei, 75-Clifton

Goaltenders

1-Swayman

30-DiPietro

Injured/out

44-Hagens (upper body)

Healthy Extras

42-Brunet

45-Aspirot

81-Eyssimont