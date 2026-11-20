For just the third time in the last four seasons, the Caps are sitting with a four-game, regulation losing streak. Two nights after the Tampa Bay Lightning leapt out to a 3-0 first period lead against the Capitals in a 5-2 victory over Washington in the Sunshine State, the Caps found the home cooking no different. The Buffalo Sabres scored the game’s first three goals in the first frame of Thursday’s game at Capital One Arena, and they held on for a 6-3 victory over the Caps.

Caps captain Alex Ovechkin had an assist on Boone Jenner’s third-period goal, passing the great Nicklas Backstrom (762) for the most assists in Washington’s franchise history. Ryan Leonard also scored in the third period, extending his goal-scoring streak to four straight games, but other than that, highlights were hard to come by.

“It's been really bad starts,” says Caps winger Alex Tuch. “We’ve got to play desperate right off the bat. You know what? We haven't been feeling it. We're not playing well defensively. No one's going out there, and we're not lighting up a team 7-1, so we’ve got to bear down. We’ve got to play desperate hockey. I thought we were physical right away. We were still leaky, still trying to do too much, not enough defensively.”

One second after opening puck drop, Washington’s Tom Wilson and Buffalo’s Sam Carrick dropped the mitts and scrapped, and why not? Buffalo entered the game with a five-game losing streak of its own, and a dismal 1-5-1 mark in November.

“It was pretty mutual, actually, I think,” says Carrick of the fight at puck drop. “Two teams that are in a bit of slumps right now, trying to get their teammates fired up. It was a mutual [decision]; we looked at each other and said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Although Wilson won the quick scrap and the Caps showed some early physicality, Washington gained no tangible benefit from the bout. For the second time in as many visits to the District this season, Jack Quinn scored for the Sabres on their first shot on goal of the night, and this time the Caps couldn’t come back and eke out an overtime victory, as they did on Oct. 24 in Buffalo’s prior visit to DC.

Instead, the Sabres added to their lead twice more in the opening frame, just as the Lightning did Tuesday. After Quinn made it 1-0 at 5:25 of the first, Rasmus Dahlin scored a coast-to-coast wraparound goal on a Buffalo power play to double the advantage at 9:46. Beck Malenstyn scored to make it 3-0 at 10:11, biting the hand that once fed him, and sending Logan Thompson to the bench for reasons other than injury for just the third time in his three seasons with the Capitals.

Each of those instances of Thompson being pulled has come in the month of November; once last season and twice this month. Charlie Lindgren came on in relief and ended up getting saddled with his second hard luck loss in relief this month.

Less than a minute after the Malenstyn marker, Tuch struck for his third goal in two games against his former team this season, collecting a giveaway and ripping a shot to the far side from the left dot at 10:54.

Alas, Buffalo got its three-goal lead back when Zach Benson chipped a shot over Lindgren from in tight as the goaltender tried to pokecheck him at 15:55, making it 4-1.

Washington held Buffalo without a shot for the first nine-plus minutes of the second period, a span in which they managed to test Sabres netminder Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen just twice themselves.

Buffalo kept the Caps off the board in the middle frame, and with a late power play opportunity in the second, the Sabres called timeout to talk it over. Whatever they chatted about paid off; Tage Thompson scored the eventual game-winner on the man advantage with 8.8 seconds left in the middle frame, restoring Buffalo’s four-goal advantage heading into the third.

Leonard scored on a dart from the slot at 8:52 of the third, and when Jenner found and buried a loose puck in the paint at 9:44, the Caps had crept within two of the Sabres with half a period remaining.

Quinn notched his second of the night into an empty net at 19:17, accounting for the 6-3 final. Washington has yielded a League-leading total of eight empty-net goals against this season, including one in each of four straight games.

The Caps have been dented for multiple goals against in the first period of each of their last three games, and in 10 of their 20 games this season. They’ve also yielded a goal against on the first or second shot on goal of the game in 10 of 20 games this season, and with Thursday’s loss, they’ve dropped 10 of 20.

In just four of their first 20 games this season have the Caps escaped the first period unscathed on the scoreboard. They’re 3-1-0 in those games.

“The guys know the start is absolutely critical, and even more so because of the stats that you just mentioned,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery. “So they're mentally and physically okay. This is absolutely critical, and then you saw what they did to start the game. So, then you go, ‘Well, okay, that's fine. They're ready. They're physically invested. Why are we giving up two, three goals?’

“So then you’ve got to go and look at the situations and what's going on. I'm not going to dissect every situation, but at the end of the day, what's happening? We're trying to do the right thing, and we're making some big mistakes.”

It’s tough being down three goals going into the second period at home. It’s even tougher being down four goals going into the third period at home. But there was no quit in the Caps in either instance. Down three goals in the final minute, they were doggedly trying to get a goal closer.

“A couple things our group will do,” says Carbery. “Even though they keep getting kicked, and we can't buy a break right now, we will keep working and we will keep fighting, and that's not going to change tomorrow in the film room, or at practice, and we will find a way to create our own breaks and start on time and not put up a crooked number [against], and try to get out of a first period, even at 0-0. [“We’ll] talk about ways we can do that.”

Playing the fourth game of its six-game road trip on Thursday, Buffalo finally notched its first victory of the journey. The Sabres’ five-game slide (0-4-1) was their longest in over a year, since an 0-4-1 skid from Nov. 4-13, 2025.

“Obviously, we needed a win,” says Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “I thought again we came out great. The difference was we took advantage of the chances early on and put two or three in right off the bat.”