WASHINGTON, D.C. – Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin recorded his 763rd career assist on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena and passed Nicklas Backstrom for the most assists in franchise history.

The Capitals will hold a special pregame ceremony on Nov. 25 against the Philadelphia Flyers to honor Ovechkin for becoming the franchise’s all-time assists leader. The team will present a gift to Ovechkin, who will be joined on the ice by his wife, Nastya, kids, Sergei and Ilya, and mom, Tatyana.

Ovechkin, who recorded his 762nd career assist on Nov. 10 to tie Backstrom, held a share of the franchise assist record for the first time since March 14, 2015, when he was in a three-way tie with Backstrom and Michal Pivonka (418 assists). Backstrom recorded his 419th career assist on March 15, 2015 to take the outright lead and held sole possession of the Capitals’ assists record for a total of 11 years and 240 days.

Ovechkin (930g-763a–1,693p in 1,593 GP) is now the Capitals’ all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points. He is the seventh player in NHL history to lead a franchise in all four categories (min. 300 GP), joining Shane Doan (Arizona), Gilbert Perreault (Buffalo), Ron Francis (Carolina), Joe Sakic (Colorado), Mike Modano (Dallas) and Aleksander Barkov (Florida).

Of Ovechkin’s 763 career assists, 470 are primary assists, 291 are power-play assists and 111 are game-winning assists. Ovechkin has assisted on goals by 99 different teammates, including 107 goals scored by Backstrom, the most of any teammate. In 1,058 regular-season games together, Ovechkin and Backstrom factored on the same goal 502 times, the sixth most of any duo in NHL history. With both Ovechkin and Backstrom in the lineup, the Capitals posted a record of 619-321-118 (.641 point percentage). In 2018, the duo led Washington to its first Stanley Cup championship.

Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time goals leader, is the only player in NHL history with 900-plus goals and 700-plus assists. Ovechkin’s 1,693 career points are the 10th-most in NHL history and he trails Mario Lemieux (1,723) by 31 points for ninth place all-time

Ovechkin ranks first in NHL history in goals (930), power-play goals (331), game-winning goals (141), overtime goals (27), road goals (476), game-opening goals (154), game-tying goals (155), go-ahead goals (298), 40-goal seasons (14), 30-goal seasons (20) and tied for first in 50-goal seasons (9).

This season, Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby joined Gordie Howe, Alex Delvecchio, Stan Mikita and Steve Yzerman as the only players in NHL history to play 22 seasons with one franchise. Ovechkin also surpassed Walter Johnson (21 seasons with the Washington Senators: 1907-1927) as the longest-tenured athlete in the history of Washington, D.C. professional sports. The 2026-27 campaign marks Ovechkin’s 18th season as captain, making him the third-longest tenured captain in NHL history (Crosby: 20 seasons; Yzerman: 19 seasons).

In his career, Ovechkin has won a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe Trophy, a Calder Trophy, an Art Ross Trophy, three Hart Memorial Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards, and nine Maurice Richard Trophies. He is the only player in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe, a Calder, an Art Ross, a Hart, a Ted Lindsay, and a Maurice Richard Trophy.