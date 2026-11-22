Elias Lindholm put on display of offensive pyrotechnics on Saturday night at Boston’s TD Garden, bagging a quartet of goals to send the Capitals to their fifth consecutive defeat, a 7-5 setback at the hands of the Bruins. The five-game slide is the longest the Caps have experienced since February of 2023.

Washington got five goals from five different players, including three special team goals, but it wasn’t enough to put them in the win column. The Caps are not having difficulty scoring goals, but they continue to struggle with preventing them. Saturday night’s issue was with traffic and bodies in front of their net; most of Boston’s goals came off tips and deflections from just above the paint.

“A couple of the guys were saying in the room, it seems like we're trying to create so much on every shift,” says Caps right wing Tom Wilson. “Sometimes, if the offensive chance isn't a high likelihood play, you may just have to find another one or dumb it down a little. It looks like we have offense, and then all of a sudden the puck's in our net like 30 seconds later.

“So, maybe a shot on goal and jam away, and a whistle is better than trying to find something, and then it ends up going the other way. We're creating a lot offensively, and we probably have a better offensive team than we've had in a long time. But we need to find a way to defend. We need to find a way that the other teams are like, ‘Man, they're hard to play against,’ because in this League that counts for a lot. So, we're talking about it; everybody's trying. Everyone's got good intentions. [There are] a lot of great guys in this room. We’ve just got to figure out the way to play that's going to win us hockey games.”

The Caps started on time, and they were sharp in the game’s early minutes. Washington had some sustained offensive zone time, a few good looks at the Boston net, and it was moving the puck crisply and efficiently. Those elements paid off before the midpoint of the first, helping the Caps to an early lead.

Washington worked the puck around the perimeter of the Boston zone, working it around the back of the cage and around to Matt Roy at the right point. Roy sent it down to Wilson at the right half wall, and from just above the circle, Wilson snapped a shot that hit iron and went in for a 1-0 lead at 8:03.

Soon after the midpoint of the first, the Caps encountered some penalty trouble; Jakob Chychrun was boxed twice, first for a hold and then for delay of game (puck over glass).

On the first of those man advantages, Boston won the offensive zone draw, and the B’s squared the scored five seconds into the power play when Lindholm tipped David Pastrnak’s point shot past Charlie Lindgren at 12:42.

Two minutes later, Boston was on the power play again. This time though, the Caps jumped back in front on Alex Tuch’s second shorthanded goal of the season.

Tuch expertly read a D-to-D pass at the Washington line, and he interrupted it with his reach and stick. As the puck bounded down toward the Boston end, Tuch took off in pursuit, as did a trio of Bruins. Tuch arrived first, collecting the puck above the left circle on his backhand, then quickly going to his forehand and sending a dart from the inside bottom of the left circle to the twine on the far side at 15:58, lifting Washington to a 2-1 lead.

The front half of the second period was not kind to the Caps. Boston struck for three goals in less than seven minutes in the front half of the middle frame, putting the Caps down by a pair.

First, Pastrnak shimmied around the offensive zone before whipping a shot past Lindgren from the top of the right circle, tying the game at 2-2 at 2:01.

At 6:23, Tanner Jeannot redirected a Charlie McAvoy right point shot to the Washington net for Boston’s first lead of the night, 3-2. And then Lindholm notched his second of the night, taming a bouncing puck and firing it past Lindgren at 8:54 – Boston’s third goal on five shots in 6 minutes and 53 seconds – to move the B’s lead to 4-2.

When Aliaksei Protas drew a holding call on a breakaway, the Caps were presented with their first man advantage opportunity of the evening, and they desperately needed to make good on it. With a television timeout to talk it over and think it over, Carbery put the youthful second unit out on the ice.

Twenty-one seconds later, the Caps were within a goal when Pierre-Luc Dubois shelved a shot from the slot off a sublime feed from Ilya Protas. Dubois’ goal came at 10:50.

Less than a minute later, Dylan Strome was boxed for tripping in the offensive zone. The Caps killed off the minor, and 20 seconds after serving his sentence, Strome tied the game by finding a loose puck in the paint and burying it, moving the score to 4-4 at 14:08 of the second.

Just over a minute after Strome’s tying tally, Lindgren preserved the deadlock with successive denials on Pastrnak and Lindholm, respectively, both from the middle of the ice. Alas, Lindgren could not stop Lindholm from registering his hat trick goal at 18:24, when the latter deflected a Connor Clifton point shot to the net for a 5-4 Boston lead heading into the final frame.

At the 4:07 mark of the third, Lindholm notched his fourth of the night, again lifting Boston to a two-goal lead. And again, the goal came on a tip of a center point shot and it popped up into the air and dropped and fell behind Lindgren, making it a 6-4 game.

On a 5-on-3 power play late in the third, Chychrun converted a Strome feed to again bring the Caps within a goal, but they couldn’t find the equalizer with the remaining time on the 5-on-4 portion of the advantage.

Fraser Minten administered the dagger of an empty-net goal, sealing the 7-5 final and the Caps’ fifth straight setback.

“We're battling at various points in the game; I liked our start a lot,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery. “There are some positives inside of a game that we come out on the wrong side of, and we just have those lapses again where we just we’ve got to keep working at it. We’ve just got to get better in those situations.

“There's some positive stuff, but there's some stuff that we have to work on, and we've got to find ways to keep the puck out of the back of our net, and that's going to be the focus with our group moving forward. It's going to be constantly learning how to defend and check when you don't have the puck, and not put yourself in vulnerable spots.”