ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a two-year, $2.35 million contract extension, Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick announced today. St. Ivany's contract will carry an average annual value of $1.175 million.

St. Ivany, who was claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 24, has recorded seven points (1g, 6a) and averaged 14:18 of ice time in 15 games with Washington and Winnipeg this season. Since making his Capitals debut on Oct. 28, St. Ivany ranks tied for second among the team’s defensemen in assists (6), third in points (7) and fifth in hits (10). St. Ivany recorded two assists on Oct. 28 versus Philadelphia and Oct. 29 at Nashville, becoming the first player in franchise history to record multiple assists in each of his first two games with the Capitals. In addition, St. Ivany scored his first career NHL goal in Washington’s 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Nov. 7.

Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, St. Ivany has recorded 16 points (1g, 15a) in 68 career games with Washington, Winnipeg and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Last season with Pittsburgh, St. Ivany established career highs in games played (20), assists (7), points (7), shots (17) and plus-minus rating (+4).

The 6’4”, 197-pound defenseman has also collected 45 points (6g, 39a) in 162 career AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Manhattan Beach, California native played collegiately at Yale University (2018-20) and Boston College (2021-22), amassing 60 points (12g, 48a) in 115 games, and won a silver medal with the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.