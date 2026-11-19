Mask Design – Logan Thompson

The artwork on Logan Thompson’s mask was inspired by 14-year-old William Martel of King William, VA. Martel was diagnosed with brain cancer in December 2025 and met Thompson in June of 2026. Martel, who was undergoing radiation treatment for a germinoma tumor that resulted in the loss of vision in his left eye, wanted his radiation treatment mask to resemble Thompson’s goalie mask. Inspired by its design, Martel requested a mask that was equally “cool” and modeled his radiation treatment mask after Thompson’s goalie mask.

Martel and Thompson spent time together in June drawing their dream masks, and Martel’s hobbies and interests are reflected on Thompson’s specialty mask. Elements include:

First Responder Tributes

The DC Fire imagery reflects Martel’s deep love and appreciation for first responders. Both William’s Dad and brother are first responders, and William was surrounded by support from the first responder community during his treatment.

Shades of red, white and blue on the mask represent Martel’s respect for his country, the military, law enforcement and first responders, including those who have been part of his support system throughout his experience with cancer.

The Outdoors

Martel loves to be outside and the outdoor elements on the mask, including a waterfowl and marsh, represent the environment where he feels most like himself. After months of hospitals, treatments, scans and appointments, returning to the field and the water has brought Martel freedom, normalcy and healing, and water is reflected in scenes across the back and sides of the mask.