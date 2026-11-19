Washington Capitals goaltenders Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren unveiled today special goalie masks designed in honor of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer Month. Both players will wear the masks during the Capitals’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, Nov. 19, when the Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres. The masks are being auctioned off in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation fundraiser to benefit cancer-related causes.
Capitals Goaltenders Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren Unveil Special Goalie Masks Designed in Honor of Hockey Fights Cancer
Players to Wear Hockey Fights Cancer-Related Masks During Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 19 vs. BUF — MSE Foundation to Auction Masks in Fundraiser Benefitting Cancer-Focused Nonprofits
Mask Design – Logan Thompson
The artwork on Logan Thompson’s mask was inspired by 14-year-old William Martel of King William, VA. Martel was diagnosed with brain cancer in December 2025 and met Thompson in June of 2026. Martel, who was undergoing radiation treatment for a germinoma tumor that resulted in the loss of vision in his left eye, wanted his radiation treatment mask to resemble Thompson’s goalie mask. Inspired by its design, Martel requested a mask that was equally “cool” and modeled his radiation treatment mask after Thompson’s goalie mask.
Martel and Thompson spent time together in June drawing their dream masks, and Martel’s hobbies and interests are reflected on Thompson’s specialty mask. Elements include:
First Responder Tributes
The DC Fire imagery reflects Martel’s deep love and appreciation for first responders. Both William’s Dad and brother are first responders, and William was surrounded by support from the first responder community during his treatment.
Shades of red, white and blue on the mask represent Martel’s respect for his country, the military, law enforcement and first responders, including those who have been part of his support system throughout his experience with cancer.
The Outdoors
Martel loves to be outside and the outdoor elements on the mask, including a waterfowl and marsh, represent the environment where he feels most like himself. After months of hospitals, treatments, scans and appointments, returning to the field and the water has brought Martel freedom, normalcy and healing, and water is reflected in scenes across the back and sides of the mask.
William’s Dog, Beau
The left side of the mask also features Martel’s dog, Beau, a labrador retriever.
Washington, D.C.
The Washington, D.C., skyline represents the city that became an important part of Martel’s journey. D.C. was not only where Martel experienced his second phase of his treatment, but also where individuals created memories that made the months Martel spent in treatment brighter.
Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals Weagle is also featured on the mask, representing another source of inspiration for Martel, who looked forward to following the Capitals throughout his treatment.
Pediatric Cancer
The gold ribbon represents pediatric cancer in honor of every child who has experienced the disease. Thompson added the gray awareness ribbon for brain tumors and brain cancer to represent Martel’s courage during his medical journey.
Thompson’s mask was inspired by Martel’s creative direction and designed by Dave Fried of Friedesigns.
Mask Design – Charlie Lindgren
The design for Lindgren’s Hockey Fights Cancer mask was created as a continuation based on Lindgren’s current Capitals masks. The design was inspired by his goalie pads, with the signature look of the mountain stripes.
The mask features a lavender color design. Lavendar is the color of the Hockey Fights Cancer campaign, as it represents awareness for all forms of cancer.
Lindgren’s mask was designed by David Gunnarsson of DaveArt.
MSE Foundation Auction
The masks are being auctioned off in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer Mask Auction.
Proceeds from the auction benefit Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, the V Foundation and MSE Foundation.
To bid on auction items, fans can visit http://washcaps.com/maskauction. The auction concludes at 3 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Hockey Fights Cancer Game
The Capitals’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Leidos will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19, versus the Buffalo Sabres. Click here to purchase tickets.
Several special initiatives are planned in recognition of those affected by cancer, including a special starting lineup, in-game tributes and more.
For additional information on the Capitals’ Hockey Fights Cancer Month initiatives, click here.