WSH@MTL: Game recap

Capitals mount comeback against Canadiens at the Bell Centre

20241207_WSHMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens could not hold onto a 2-0 lead and dropped a 4-2 decision to the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.

With a secondary helper on Alex Newhook’s opening tally, Lane Hutson extended his assist streak to six games and matched Chris Chelios (6 GP in 1984-85) for the longest by a Canadiens rookie defenseman. The record was first established in 1943 by former Habs defenseman Glen Harmon.

It was also a milestone night for Nick Suzuki, as the Habs captain played in his 400th career NHL game. Suzuki also extended his point streak to six games (3G, 6A).

ROSTER

Kaiden Guhle returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game with an illness. He spent 17:30 on the ice.

Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault made 31 saves. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals 

P1 11:09 0-[1] Newhook (Caufield, Hutson)

WSH@MTL: Newhook scores goal against Logan Thompson

P1 16:00 0-[2] Caufield (Suzuki)

WSH@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Logan Thompson

Washington goals 

P2 00:33 [1]-2 Dubois (Carlson, Raddysh) 

P3 07:10 [2]-2 Wilson (Protas, Roy) 

P3 11:48 [3]-2 Wilson (Dubois, Protas)

P3 13:49 [4]-2 Strome (Chychrun, McMicheal) - PPG

What's next

The Canadiens will welcome the Anaheim Ducks on Mecredis METAL! Mondays at the Bell Centre. It is also a Prime Monday Night Hockey game, so the contest will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

