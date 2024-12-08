WSH@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens could not hold onto a 2-0 lead and dropped a 4-2 decision to the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.

With a secondary helper on Alex Newhook’s opening tally, Lane Hutson extended his assist streak to six games and matched Chris Chelios (6 GP in 1984-85) for the longest by a Canadiens rookie defenseman. The record was first established in 1943 by former Habs defenseman Glen Harmon.

It was also a milestone night for Nick Suzuki, as the Habs captain played in his 400th career NHL game. Suzuki also extended his point streak to six games (3G, 6A).