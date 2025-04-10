When 13 plus 14 equal one

Suzuki, a quiet force

In any sport, playing with pizzazz gets the attention. After all, the eye gravitates naturally to that which shines. Taking a look at the bigger picture, however, might give you a better appreciation for what someone like Suzuki can do that might otherwise fly under the radar.

Simply put, the London, ON native is a complete skater. His coach agrees.

“I think he’s doing everything,” affirmed Martin Saint-Louis of his first-line center on March 15, following a tight 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers. “He’s playing big minutes. [He handles] tough matchups. He’s been very good offensively, but he’s been very responsible defensively, too.”

While consistency and responsibility are less recognized as qualities than explosiveness and speed, No. 14 is standing out in his own way, especially with his vision and his hands. A generator of countless scoring chances, some of them spectacular, it’s no surprise that Suzuki is tied for the team lead in assists with Lane Hutson with 58 helpers this season.

Given that everything is a simple matter of perspective, although he’s often underestimated because of his style of play, Suzuki is sixth among centers this season with 86 points – a new personal best. He’s also the top point-getter among players aged 25 and under. The 34 points (13G, 21A) he’s recorded in 22 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off are proof of how much he’s contributed to the team’s recent success.

With an increase in production in the goals, assists, and points columns in the four years following his first year in the League, in 2019-20, his constant progression is even more evidence of how high his ceiling could be.

And, despite his less exuberant nature, Suzuki still knows how to turn on the shine when it counts the most, whether he’s sealing a win in overtime – he’s scored five goals in extra time this season, tied for second in the NHL – or beating a goalie with a shootout fake to send it home.

Let’s not forget, also, how Suzuki has been leading the way night after night – literally. Because since Oct. 3, 2019, the Habs captain has played 451 games without interruption. Only two active NHL players, Brent Burns (920) and Ryan Suter (533), have streaks longer than his.

If you’re looking for stability, look no further than No. 14.