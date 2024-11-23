VGK@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Hockey Fights Cancer

The Habs are dedicating Saturday’s game to the children of Leucan, an association that has supported cancer-stricken children and their families for over 45 years, as part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC.

Nearly 60 young Leucan members, along with their parents and siblings, will attend the game in private suites, where they will experience an unforgettable evening thanks to the generosity of corporate suite holders. A pregame ceremony will be held where twelve children of Leucan will join the starting lineups of both teams on the ice for the national anthems.

To show support for the cause, fans can purchase items from Tricolore Sports’ Hockey Fights Cancer collection, where 10% of the profits will be donated to Leucan. Coaches will wear Hockey Fights Cancer pins during the game, while players will arrive at the Bell Centre sporting bracelets with the names of the Leucan special guests. For more information about the night and the cause, click here.

FANatic Saturdays presented by Molson

Fans can also enjoy our FANatic Saturdays programming, featuring a performance by Monster Energy guest DJ Hedspin. He will be rocking warmups at the Bell Centre during warmups and fans at home can watch his set on Twitch as of 6:15 p.m. where you could also win a prize.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Following a tough start to the month, the Canadiens are back on track with three wins in four games since November 11. During that time, Martin St-Louis' contingent scored 15 times, conceded nine goals, and shutout the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Following a day off on Tuesday, the Canadiens held three consecutive practices for fine tuning in Brossard. They will be looking to keep the good times rolling and extend their win streak to three on Saturday against the Golden Knights, who they haven’t beaten since Jan. 18, 2020.

Speaking of Montreal’s opponents, Vegas helped head coach Bruce Cassidy reach his 400th career win on Thursday with a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Sitting atop the Pacific Division with 26 points, the Golden Knights are in the middle of an Eastern road trip and hold a 4-4-2 record in away arenas. Mark Stone, who is second in team scoring with 21 points (6G, 15A) has not played since Nov. 6 and was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Meanwhile, forward Tanner Pearson, who played for the Habs last season, is expected to face his former team.

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

VGK: Jack Eichel continues to prove he is an offensive threat with 29 points (6G, 23A) in 20 games, putting him in a two-way tie for fifth in points in the NHL. In his last 10 outings, the 28-year-old forward picked up 13 points (3G, 10A).

MTL: Captain Nick Suzuki, who was drafted 13th-overall by the Golden Knights in 2017, has collected six points in his last five games (3G, 3A) and leads the Habs with 19 points in as many contests.

BY THE NUMBERS: GOLDEN KNIGHTS-CANADIENS

As mentioned earlier, the Canadiens are looking for their first win against Vegas since 2020, but Saturday’s matchup will likely be exciting if past contests are any indication. In 12 regular season games between both clubs since 2017, nine have been decided by one goal.

Here’s how the Habs and Golden Knights match up by the numbers: