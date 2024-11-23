Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 23

Samuel Montembeault will face Vegas after shutting out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday.

The Canadiens haven’t played a game since the start of the week and have held three intense and structured practices in Brossard. Head coach Martin St-Louis liked the team’s engagement and noted that a strong start against the Golden Knights will be key.

“For me, today, it’s about how fast we can get into game mode, you know? Because [Vegas] is three in four. They’re in game mode. So, for us, our start is really important tonight,” he said.

It’s also Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.