Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 23

Montembeault in net vs. Vegas

20241123practiceEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Fifteen Habs skated ahead of Saturday’s game against the Golden Knights at the Bell Centre.

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

40 Armia

52 Barron

35 Montembeault

17 Anderson

21 Guhle

30 Primeau

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

82 Condotta

47 Struble

77 Dach

72 Xhekaj

51 Heineman

92 Laine (no contact)

55 Pezzetta

Samuel Montembeault will face Vegas after shutting out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday.

The Canadiens haven’t played a game since the start of the week and have held three intense and structured practices in Brossard. Head coach Martin St-Louis liked the team’s engagement and noted that a strong start against the Golden Knights will be key.

“For me, today, it’s about how fast we can get into game mode, you know? Because [Vegas] is three in four. They’re in game mode. So, for us, our start is really important tonight,” he said.

It’s also Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

VGK@MTL: What you need to know

Pregame vs. VGK: Struble

Pregame vs. VGK: Caufield

Pregame vs. VGK: Slafkovsky

Pregame vs. VGK: Hutson

Pregame vs. VGK: St-Louis

News Feed

VGK@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 22

Updates from practice – Nov. 21

Updates from practice – Nov. 20

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 18

EDM@MTL: Game recap

EDM@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 17

CBJ@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Nov. 16

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@MIN: Game recap

MTL@MIN: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 13

MTL@BUF: Game recap

The Canadiens honor Canadian Forces

MTL@BUF: What you need to know