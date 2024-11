MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a 6-2 decision to the Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Vegas scored five unanswered goals in the second period, which was more than enough to leave Montreal with the win.

Hockey Fights Cancer

Tonight’s game was dedicated to the children of Leucan in honor of Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC.

Players arrived wearing friendship bracelets with the names of Leucan children invited to the game.