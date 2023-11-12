VAN@MTL: What you need to know 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are back in action 24 hours later, this time against the Vancouver Canucks, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Bell Centre.

TICKETS: Canucks @ Canadiens

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

\Note: A protest taking place in downtown Montreal may cause significant traffic around the Bell Centre on Sunday afternoon. Fans attending tonight’s game are strongly encouraged to plan accordingly and take public transit to the venue (Bonaventure or Lucien L’Allier stations) to avoid delays. \

1. The Habs will be looking to complete the weekend on a high after defeating the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime on Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Down 1-0 after 40 minutes of play, captain Nick Suzuki tied the game on the man advantage in the third period, extending his goal streak to four. Twenty-seven seconds later, Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the lead, but the Bruins sent the game to overtime with a power-play marker from Brad Marchand. Kaiden Guhle ultimately played hero by notching his first career OT winner to lead Montreal to victory. Samuel Montembeault made 26 saves.