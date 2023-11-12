News Feed

BOS@MTL: Game recap

Updates from practice - Nov. 11

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Harvey-Pinard: ‘It’s important to be involved in the community as a Montreal Canadien’

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Tribute to Dr. Mulder and the 1993 Stanley Cup Champions: Over $1.5M raised!

Habs debut first episode of Canadiens Embedded

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 8

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

Updates from practice - Nov. 6

Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

MTL@STL: Game recap

Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4

VAN@MTL: What you need to know 

First meeting of the season between the Canadiens and Canucks

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are back in action 24 hours later, this time against the Vancouver Canucks, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Bell Centre.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

\Note: A protest taking place in downtown Montreal may cause significant traffic around the Bell Centre on Sunday afternoon. Fans attending tonight’s game are strongly encouraged to plan accordingly and take public transit to the venue (Bonaventure or Lucien L’Allier stations) to avoid delays. \

1. The Habs will be looking to complete the weekend on a high after defeating the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime on Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Down 1-0 after 40 minutes of play, captain Nick Suzuki tied the game on the man advantage in the third period, extending his goal streak to four. Twenty-seven seconds later, Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the lead, but the Bruins sent the game to overtime with a power-play marker from Brad Marchand. Kaiden Guhle ultimately played hero by notching his first career OT winner to lead Montreal to victory. Samuel Montembeault made 26 saves.

Recap: Bruins at Canadiens 11.11.23

2. The Canadiens are dedicating tonight’s game to the children of Leucan, an association that has dedicated itself over the past 45 years to supporting cancer-stricken children and their families, as part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Bell Centre.  

Nearly 80 young Leucan members, along with their parents and siblings, will attend the game in person and experience an unforgettable evening thanks to the generosity of corporate suite holders. Many activities await these young guests and their families throughout the evening.  

Fans are encouraged to support Leucan’s programs by bidding on unique items and experiences, such as autographed players’ sticks wrapped in lavender-colored tape and a pair of tickets to a Habs game on Dec. 10 with a meet-and-greet with Cole Caufield, among others. Those wishing to get their hands on these items and experiences have until Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. to place their bids at cancer.bidandraise.com. All proceeds from the auction will be given to Leucan to offer help and support to families of children who have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Bowling activity with children from Leucan

3. Given that this is the second game of a back-to-back for the Canadiens, the team will not hold a morning skate ahead of their tilt with the Canucks. Tune in to media ops around 11:45 a.m. on the Canadiens’ official accounts on YouTube, Facebook, and X.

4. Meanwhile, Vancouver’s five-game win streak came to an end after the Toronto Maple Leafs beat them 5-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. It was only their third regulation loss of the season, as the Canucks (10-3-1) are enjoying a strong start to the campaign. They sit second in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference, behind the Vegas Golden Knights, and lead the League in goals scored with 61. With an assist against Toronto, Elias Pettersson extended his point streak to eight games (5-10-15) and leads the NHL in points (25). Teammates Quinn Hughes (22 points) and J.T. Miller (21 points) aren’t far behind as they sit fourth and seventh in the League in that category, respectively. Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek are also performing at an over-a-point-per-game pace, so head coach Rick Tocchet has been able to rely on a strong offense this season. On the backend, goaltenders Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith have been sharing the net so far. The latter, who was traded by the Canadiens to the Canucks in exchange for Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third-round draft pick in September, will start tonight for Vancouver. 

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here. You can watch the action on TSN2, Sportsnet Pacific, or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.