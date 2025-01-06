VAN@MTL: What you need to know

Put your skills to the test against No. 72’s figurine by being among the first 8,000 fans at the Bell Centre on Monday for the Canadiens’ first bobblehead night of the season. Arrive early as its first come, first served!

Mercredi METAL! Mondays

Monday's game is a Mercredis METAL! Mondays theme night, meaning free (permanent) tattoos from a selection of premade designs will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis by DFA Tattoos. Fans (18+) can put their names on the waiting list in section 117 as of doors opening.

Prime Monday Night Hockey

For fans tuning in at home, please note that Monday’s game will be broadcast in English on Prime only. RDS will provide the French broadcast. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Habs left their fans with a three-game winning streak in December and have returned home with four wins in their last six games on the road. Every year, the annual post-Christmas trip is arguably the team’s hardest trip of the season, yielding results that are rarely favorable to the Canadiens. But this year was different: Martin St-Louis' contingent collected eight out of a possible 10 points (excluding the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets) with wins over the last four Stanley Cup champions (Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche). The Bleu-Blanc-Rouge are only two points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is looking to strengthen their hold on, and move beyond, the second wild card spot in the Western Conference but will need to find a way to win more games consistently. Following a 3-0 shutout loss to the Nashville Predators, the Canucks are 3-4-3 over their last 10 games but still hold an impressive 11-4-2 record on the road. Injuries to key players, including goaltender Thatcher Demko, defensemen Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes, and forward Elias Pettersson, have played a role in the Pacific Division team’s struggles. Good news is that both Hughes and Pettersson returned to practice at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Sunday for the first time since their respective injuries, and head coach Rick Tocchet said that Hughes is “day-to-day" and could potentially be in the lineup against the Habs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Cole Caufield is on a three-game goal streak and has 10 points (4G, 6A) in as many outings since December 14. The 24-year-old forward is only seven goals away from matching his career high of 28 (2023-24) and is on pace for 44 goals this season. Caufield is tied for ninth in goals in the NHL.

J.T. Miller entered Friday’s contest against the Predators with a five-game assist streak (6A). Following a career year in 2023-24 (37G, 66A—103 points), the 31-year-old forward has 25 points (6G, 19A) in 28 games so far this season and has historically enjoyed success against the Canadiens (24 points in 35 career games against Montreal).

BY THE NUMBERS: CANUCKS-CANADIENS

Here’s how the Canucks and Canadiens match up by the numbers: