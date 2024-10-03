Updates from training camp – Oct. 3

MONT-TREMBLANT – The Canadiens practiced at Gilles Cadieux Arena on Thursday as part of the team’s retreat to Mont-Tremblant.
Here are the players who hit the ice:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
52 Barron
75 Dobeš
40 Armia
42 Engström
35 Montembeault
27 Barré-Boulet
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
77 Dach
24 Mailloux
28 Dvorak
8 Matheson
71 Evans
58 Savard
11 Gallagher
47 Struble
51 Heineman
72 Xhekaj
91 Kapanen
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
89 Roy
20 Slafkovský
14 Suzuki
Patrik Laine is with the group in the Laurentians.
The Habs head to Ottawa on Saturday to face the Senators in the team’s final preseason game.